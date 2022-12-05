Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Trafigura Charters Dual-Fuel Methanol-Powered Tanker
British Columbia-based Waterfront Shipping has entered into a time-charter agreement with commodity trading giant Trafigura for the methanol-powered dual-fuel medium-range product tanker MT Mari Innovator. Waterfront Shipping is a subsidiary of Methanex, the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol, and is pioneering the use of methanol as a marine...
gcaptain.com
North Sea Producers to Explore Electrifying Oil and Gas Fields
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) – North Sea producers BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy on Tuesday signed an agreement to study the electrification of oil and gasoffshore production facilities in West of Shetland area. The initiative focuses on three of the North Sea’s largest fields – the BP-operated Clair field,...
gcaptain.com
Marlink Leverages SES MEO Capacity to Meet Booming Demand from Energy Customers
Smart hybrid network operator provisions additional high-capacity coverage to meet throughput growth across sites in Africa and Middle East. Marlink, the smart network solutions company, and SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, have responded to booming energy sector demand by providing an additional one gigabyte of SES’s O3b satellite bandwidth capacity to Marlink customers.
gcaptain.com
Shipboard Carbon Capture Project Seeking Proposals
A Singapore-based consortium supporting the decarbonization of the maritime sector is seeking proposals for the development of commercial-scale shipboard carbon capture technology. The consortium, called the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), was formed in August 2021 with funding from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and six...
gcaptain.com
Fitch: Container Shipping Outlook Deteriorates as Freight Rates Fall
The container shipping industry is likely to see significantly weaker profits next year as freight rates continue to normalize, says Fitch Ratings. Container freight rates have fallen sharply with supply chain pressure easing, which will lead to a weaker 2023 for liner operators compared to the past three years of the pandemic, the ratings agency said.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Wind Auction Continuing with Over $400 Million in High Bids on First Day
Six companies are still vying for the opportunity to install floating wind turbines off the California coast after offering $402.1 million for the tracts Tuesday. The turnout — just a sliver of the 43 developers that had prequalified to bid in a government auction of those coastal leases — signals some industry caution about the scale of the challenge harnessing renewable power in deep Pacific waters. The sale, which resumes Wednesday morning, is an initial test of the industry’s appetite for offshore wind projects in more costly and difficult terrain.
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction Tests Appetite for Floating Farms
Dec 6 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday kicked off the first sale of offshore wind development rights for waters off the coast of California, expanding the nascent domestic industry to the Pacific Ocean. The auction, which began at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), is a major milestone...
gcaptain.com
ABS Explores Future of Cutting-Edge Maritime Tech in Broad-Reaching Report
Launched at the ABS Hellenic Technical Committee, Technology Trends Offers Roadmap to the Next Wave of Maritime Innovation. Will autonomous vessels dominate the oceans? Can artificial intelligence design an optimized offshore asset? Is nuclear power the ultimate energy source of the future? These are some of the questions facing maritime industry leaders as a wave of new technologies is poised to revolutionize the sector.
gcaptain.com
Incentivizing New Fuels: Drybulk Ship Owners Share Their Ideas
Next week will see the Marine Environmental Protection Committee’s “MEPC79” meetings occurring in-person at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), on the Thames in London UK. While major decisions on the IMO’s decarbonization goals (and, therefore, future trajectories for shipowners’ emissions reductions out to 2030)...
gcaptain.com
Industry-Union Pact to Continue Work Post Pandemic
Unions representing seafarers and maritime employer groups entered into a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) to continue their working relationship throughout the pandemic to combat issues such as the crew change crisis. The MOU will take forward the “spirit of cooperation” between the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the International...
gcaptain.com
EBDG Designs Harbor Power and Charging Barge
As announced at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has designed a harbor power and charging barge. This innovative design offers ports and harbors a cost-conscious and high-performing option to minimize emissions from large vessels both pier side and at anchor. Delivering 7...
gcaptain.com
Rivertrace continues growth path with acquisition of Solar Solve
Rivertrace, the UK based Quality-Assured Company and market leader with over 30 years of experience developing environmental monitoring solutions for the marine market, has completed its acquisition of Solar Solve Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier of anti-glare window roller sunscreens in the marine, offshore, aviation, agriculture, and commercial sectors. Rivertrace,...
gcaptain.com
KPI OceanConnect on Asia’s marine fuels market
By Jesper Sørensen, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Singapore and Susanna Lai, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Hong Kong. Shipping’s energy transition is a defining time for the industry. Transformative in how global supply chains operate, with myriad risks for those that fail to adapt, but also great opportunities for organisations that seize the potential change always brings.
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases.
gcaptain.com
OSG Extends Bareboat Charters with American Shipping Company
U.S.-flag energy shipping company Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE: OSG) has exercised options to extend its bareboat charter agreements with American Shipping Company ASA (AMSC) for six tankers. The six bareboat charter extensions are for three-year terms commencing in December 2023. With the extensions, OSG will have seven tankers on lease...
gcaptain.com
China Exports Collapse But Car Exports Remain Strong
By Ishika Mookerjee (Bloomberg) China’s exports and imports both contracted at steeper paces in November as external demand continued to weaken and a worsening Covid outbreak disrupted production and cut demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell almost 9% in November from a year earlier, the General Administration...
gcaptain.com
Turkish Tanker Jam Leaves Millions of Barrels Stuck at Sea
Oil tankers hauling millions of barrels of Kazakh crude are being prevented from leaving the Black Sea to reach global markets following a move by Turkey to insist on proof they’re properly insured. The government in Ankara is insisting the ships have a letter from their insurer guaranteeing cover...
gcaptain.com
Turkey Holds Firm on Tanker Insurance Demand as Jam Worsens
(Bloomberg) — A standoff over sanctions and insurance that has caused a jam of oil tankers at the key Bosphorus shipping strait escalated on Thursday, leaving millions of barrels of crude stuck. Late last month, Turkey insisted on proof that oil-carrying ships are insured after European Union sanctions on...
gcaptain.com
MOU signed between SSA and ClassNK to establish framework for cooperation on cyber security research activities
Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) and ClassNK have signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) to establish a framework for cooperation in cyber security research activities. Cyber security has been acknowledged by the maritime industry as a key element to keep ships safe during operations, and to ensure its solid and steady...
Comments / 0