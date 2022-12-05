Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Pac-12 officiating error during Oregon-Washington State game ‘embarrassing,’ commissioner George Kliavkoff says
The officiating error that led to an erroneous down during the Oregon Ducks’ win over the Washington State Cougars earlier this season was “embarrassing” and the kind of procedural error the Pac-12 is going to address in the offseason, according to conference commissioner George Kliavkoff. During the...
KXLY
Murder investigation takes a toll on University of Idaho’s student journalists
MOSCOW, Idaho — Several student journalists at the University of Idaho work for The Argonaut, the student newspaper. In Daniel Ramirez’s time with The Argonaut, no story has been like the one unfolding on Queen Road. “It’s frightening to think that four of my peers were murdered,” Ramirez...
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax
COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
Lewiston, Nezperce Mayors Earn $20,000 Grants by Completing Community Health Academy
BOISE - Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson, along with Nezperce Mayor Steve Bateman and Nezperce City Clerk/Treasurer Rhonda Schmidt, recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
Moscow Middle School to be Closed Friday Due to High-Rate of Absences
MOSCOW - Moscow Middle School will be closed on Friday, December 9, 2022 due to a high-rate of absences caused by flu-like symptoms, Moscow School District Superintendent Gregory Bailey has announced. All other schools in the Moscow School District will remain open as usual. All Moscow Middle School after-school activities...
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
Cottonwood, Bovill Among Those Awarded Drinking Water and Wastewater System Grants
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers, and all...
Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released
UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code
CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Community mourns loss of home health caregiver who used talents to help many people
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant spent nearly 20 years working for Providence, more recently as a home health caregiver. Last week, he was checking up on a woman who recently had a stroke when her grandson, who suffers from mental health issues, shot and killed him. "Doug's sister called...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- whi car mazda no back plate, looked older & used. 3 male occupants swerving in/out of traffic, last seen eb 10th st. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18631 Found Property. Incident Address: 600 D ST. Lewiston ID...
Annual Jazz Choir Holiday Concert Scheduled for December 8 at ICCU Arena
MOSCOW - Hundreds of area high school singers will join students and faculty from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music for the annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 8 in the ICCU Arena. The concert, which is free to attend, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions
LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
WDFW Commission to Discuss Potential Purchase of Land Near Boggan's Access in Asotin County During Meeting Next Week
ASOTIN COUNTY – From December 8-10, 2022, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will convene at the Clarkston Event Center to discuss a number of topics, including the Washington predator-prey project, and potential future land acquisitions. According to the agenda, one of the items the Committee will discuss on...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
