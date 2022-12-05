ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Big Country News

Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax

COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
COLFAX, WA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho angler sets new coho record

Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?

(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released

UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code

CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- whi car mazda no back plate, looked older & used. 3 male occupants swerving in/out of traffic, last seen eb 10th st. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18631 Found Property. Incident Address: 600 D ST. Lewiston ID...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions

LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

WDFW Commission to Discuss Potential Purchase of Land Near Boggan's Access in Asotin County During Meeting Next Week

ASOTIN COUNTY – From December 8-10, 2022, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will convene at the Clarkston Event Center to discuss a number of topics, including the Washington predator-prey project, and potential future land acquisitions. According to the agenda, one of the items the Committee will discuss on...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
