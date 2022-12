The Glacier Symphony, the San Diego Ballet Company and local dance studios partner to present a fully staged production of “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11, in the new McClaren Hall at Wachholz College Center in Kalispell.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO