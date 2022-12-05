ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Even Evangelicals Are Sick of Trump’s ‘Drama’

By Asta Hemenway
 3 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty

Even in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned—thanks to conservative judges Donald Trump appointed—top evangelical leaders are distancing themselves from the former president, fearing he might not have what it takes to win in 2024 and growing tired of his persistent scandals and controversies, according to Semafor. Evangelical leaders like Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader, told Semafor other conservatives he’s spoken with like Trump but hope to move forward with “a vision for the future versus a complaint or critique about the past.” Trump supporter Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, also insisted that evangelicals “don’t want a lot of drama” and think it’s time he got over his obsession with the last election. In a damning essay for The Washington Post, Christian Zionist Mike Evans said he regretted his work in garnering evangelical votes for Trump’s 2016 run. “Donald Trump can’t save America,” Evans wrote. “He can’t even save himself. He used us to win the White House.”

R. Woods
3d ago

Really!!!!!! Now they are sick of Trump’s lies!!!!!! Unbelievable!!!!! They were the one that said God appointed him to be president.

Retired at last
3d ago

These two used each other. Trump used them to be elected and the Evangelicals used him to stack the Supreme Court. Each got what they wanted. And now both complain about the other. Typical.

Schrödinger's cat
3d ago

LOL they may be sick of his drama but have no problem with his crimes & lies and if he is the nominee 85 plus percent of them would vote for him for the 3rd time.

