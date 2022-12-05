Even Evangelicals Are Sick of Trump’s ‘Drama’

Joe Raedle/Getty

Even in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned—thanks to conservative judges Donald Trump appointed—top evangelical leaders are distancing themselves from the former president, fearing he might not have what it takes to win in 2024 and growing tired of his persistent scandals and controversies, according to Semafor. Evangelical leaders like Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader, told Semafor other conservatives he’s spoken with like Trump but hope to move forward with “a vision for the future versus a complaint or critique about the past.” Trump supporter Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, also insisted that evangelicals “don’t want a lot of drama” and think it’s time he got over his obsession with the last election. In a damning essay for The Washington Post, Christian Zionist Mike Evans said he regretted his work in garnering evangelical votes for Trump’s 2016 run. “Donald Trump can’t save America,” Evans wrote. “He can’t even save himself. He used us to win the White House.”