Mount Airy News
Kapps Mill to host Christmas event
DOBSON — Area residents seeking a break from crowded shopping centers and other Christmastime stress have a seasonal alternative this weekend which also includes the opportunity to experience a local landmark. The Kapps Mill Estate Holiday Tour 2022 is unfolding for a third year at the historic site located...
Mount Airy News
Weekend open house event to aid Salvation Army
Visitors enjoy the decorated dining room during a past tour. One of Mount Airy’s oldest homes will be open to the public for tours this weekend during an annual holiday event that benefits the Salvation Army. “This is the third year I’ve done it in Mount Airy,” said Emma...
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Mount Airy News
Whole lot of swearin’ going on
Surry County Judge Marion Boone issues the oath of office to Bill Goins as wife Shelley holds the Bible. Judge Marion Boone swears in Mark Marion to another term as county commissioner as wife Sara holds theBible and daughter Angie Hinson looks on. Surry County Sheriff’s Office detention officers Chris...
ourstate.com
A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery
The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
ncconstructionnews.com
Winston-Salem kicks off Cleveland Avenue transformation
A groundbreaking was held this week for a project that will transform old, rundown buildings on Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem with modern housing. Funded by a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Choice Neighborhood, work is starting with construction of 84 apartment units on the site of a former elementary school.
WXII 12
Construction has begun on affordable housing in northeast Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first phase of more affordable housing is underway in Winston-Salem. It's called the choice neighborhoods initiative ... organizers broke ground yesterday. The housing authority of Winston-Salem says 81 units will be built at the site, which is the beginning of a five-phase plan. The units...
rhinotimes.com
Downtown Outdoor Drinking District Expanding And Reproducing
The BORO is not only growing, it is having offspring. The BORO is the “social district” in downtown Greensboro where it is legal for people to walk down the sidewalk with a BORO approved alcoholic beverage. There are a lot of rules including that the alcoholic beverage has to be in an approved cup, but basically it allows someone to buy an alcoholic beverage in one establishment and walk down the sidewalk to another business to browse or shop. An alcoholic beverage from one establishment licensed to sell alcohol cannot be taken into another licensed establishment but can be taken into stores and shops or simply consumed while walking around.
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove community center nearing reality
On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10...
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
Viral TikTok puts all eyes on traditional Triad treat at Old Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont. The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world. Old Salem shot a video of one […]
A treat from Krispy Kreme: More jobs in Forsyth County to expand boxed items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County. Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it […]
rhinotimes.com
Current Glass Recycling Plan Expected To Continue
On July 1, 2019, the City of Greensboro stopped accepting glass in the brown residential recycling bins and there has been quite a bit of chatter about it ever since. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, the council is expected to approve a $171,000 three-year contract for hauling glass from the White Street Landfill to Strategic Materials in Wilson, NC, for recycling.
My Fox 8
High Point University’s Mitchell Nicks named executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mitchell Nicks has been named as the new executive chef at Butcher & Bull. Nicks was previously the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University. “We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team...
lootpress.com
Yadkin County Honors departing Commissioner
YADKIN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During its December 5, 2022 board meeting, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners honored one of their own, departing board member Gilbert Hemric. Hemric took his first oath of office as a County Commissioner on December 6th, 2010. During his tenure as a county...
Rockingham County approves extension of EMS bonuses
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers. Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked. In the past, this money came from ARPA funds,...
WBTV
Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
WXII 12
Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
