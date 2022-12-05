Hearing thick Irish accents in Greenville was not uncommon in the late 19th century, as many of the textile mill workers had Irish and Scottish heritage. Capt. John Slattery was a prominent voice in Greenville but didn’t arrive as a mill worker. He was born in Kilrush, County Clare, in Ireland, on Aug. 9, 1848. He immigrated to America at the age of 17, setting up a home and taking a job with Johnson-Crews & Co. in Charleston. A few years after arriving he joined the Irish Volunteers of Charleston, one of the oldest military organizations in South Carolina and served for 10 years, earning the title of captain.

