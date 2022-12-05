Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Kshiraj Talati, J.L. Mann senior, chosen as a delegate for U.S. Senate Youth Program
J.L. Mann High School senior Kshiraj Talati was selected as a delegate to the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program, S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Dec. 8. Talati currently serves as senior class president. During his sophomore year, he started a nonprofit to facilitate large-scale online silent...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Capt. John Slattery went from grocer to city leader
Hearing thick Irish accents in Greenville was not uncommon in the late 19th century, as many of the textile mill workers had Irish and Scottish heritage. Capt. John Slattery was a prominent voice in Greenville but didn’t arrive as a mill worker. He was born in Kilrush, County Clare, in Ireland, on Aug. 9, 1848. He immigrated to America at the age of 17, setting up a home and taking a job with Johnson-Crews & Co. in Charleston. A few years after arriving he joined the Irish Volunteers of Charleston, one of the oldest military organizations in South Carolina and served for 10 years, earning the title of captain.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn High School lockout ends
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
‘Sauce Wars’ returns to Spartanburg Sunday
Sauce Wars returns to Delaney's Irish Pub in downtown Spartanburg Sunday. The cooking competition, which raises money for St. John's Lutheran Church's 'Backpack Buddies' program, will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WYFF4.com
From prison to doctorate degree: Upstate man shares story of redemption ahead of commencement
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Cary Sanders may have seemed like an unlikely candidate for a doctoral degree nearly a decade ago. Let alone from a school he was once not welcomed at, North Greenville University. "We are here in Tigerville and I used to terrorize this town,” Sanders said. "By...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
High School Standouts: 2A State Champion Abbeville Panthers
The Abbeville Panthers claimed the 2A State Championship this past Friday with a 35-20 win over Oceanside Collegiate.
Coroner responds to crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Saturday evening in Mauldin. The motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road according to the coroner. First responders are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
Westside’s Earley steps down
Earley is stepping down to become the Director of the SC High School Coaches Association, replacing longtime area head coach Shell Dula.
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
FOX Carolina
Former Gamecocks quarterback hired as North Alabama QB coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has been hired by the University of North Alabama football program. Head coach Brent Dearmon hired the Spartanburg, SC native to coach the UNA quarterbacks. Bentley was the 2016 team MVP at South Carolina and was voted team captain...
