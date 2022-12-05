Read full article on original website
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
Council makes plans to pay off Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When the Covelli Centre opened 17 years ago, the City of Youngstown was saddled with a $11.9 million loan to get it built. Within 13 months, the loan will be paid off. Youngstown City Council this evening passed an ordinance allowing the city administration to...
Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of Warren’s former St. Joseph Hospital is underway. The eyesore is expected to be gone by Christmas. What then will become of that property? This afternoon in downtown Warren some Kent State students had some ideas. Kent State architecture student James Settle...
Youngstown company celebrates installation of new equipment
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is celebrating the installation and operation of a new piece of equipment. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Cubbison Company in Youngstown. It manufactures customized product identification and printed electronics solutions. According to the company, the new printing press and converting...
West Farmington mayor stands firm against water rate hike
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – West Farmington Mayor Shirley McIntosh is upset about possible water rate increases in the county. McIntosh voiced her frustrations during the weekly county commissioner’s meeting. She says the West Farmington Village Public Water System is a bulk water customer. That means the village maintains and operates its own distribution system for a little more than 300 customers.
1st-of-its-kind platform has big plans for 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The streets of Youngstown may look a little different come spring, thanks to a first-of-its-kind platform’s big plans for 2023. Ronnell Elkins, president of YOGO Bikeshare, has hopes that people will be out enjoying the city while using one of his new electric bikes.
Warren’s mission hopes for Christmas miracle to repair roof
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On top of the damage inside, Warren Family Mission Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says the entire flat roof needs to be replaced. It’s a costly expense for an organization with a mission to help those in need. Inside the building, there are...
City celebrates demolition of former hospital
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Warren is celebrating now that the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is finally coming down. More than 50 people attended a press conference at the site on Tod Avenue on Tuesday. Warren Mayor Doug Franklin ceremonially knocked down bricks on what used to be the hospital’s front entrance.
Youngstown council votes to approve new climate change committee
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council voted Wednesday to create a new committee. All seven council members voted yes to create the Climate Change, Environment and Sustainable Technology Committee. Councilwoman Lauren McNally introduced it at Wednesday’s council meeting and said it’s something she has been working to move...
Power restored to most customers in Trumbull County
(WKBN)- Power has been restored for most customers after an outage in Trumbull County Wednesday. Crews were called to the 5000 block of East Market Street in Warren just after 9:30 a.m. after a transformer blew up in the area. At that height of the outage, there were nearly 2,000...
Ohio Edison, Penn Power share holiday lighting safety tips, award winners
(WKBN) – Ohio Edison and Penn Power have advice before you decorate for the holiday season. The companies also announced winners for the “Merry and Bright” competition for the week in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Here are some safety tips:. Make sure the wires in your lights aren’t...
Hometown Hero runs to help, not away
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today’s Hometown Hero is 34-year-old Colton Trent from Warren. On November 23, Trent rescued a family from a burning house. Trent was raised in a family of service members. When he saw a house burning in Warren a few weeks back, he didn’t think twice about rushing into the fire.
Trumbull County commissioners delay annexation hearing
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed annexation of land into the City of Niles in the new year. During the public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, commissioners voted to continue the hearing until January 9. This is surrounding the petition...
New apartments, retail space coming to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A year and a half after the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) bought the Foster Theater, YNDC now has a plan for the building. It’ll be mostly apartments with some retail space out front. The building has good bones — it’s solid. But to do what YNDC wants to be done will cost over $1 million.
Demolitions set to tackle blight across Mahoning County
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of blighted buildings are now set to be torn down in Mahoning County, thanks to a grant from the state. The county is receiving nearly $7 million to knock down about 600 structures in Youngstown, Campbell and other locations. “With this round of funding,...
Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be...
Marie Osmond brings Christmas classics to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The only sister of the famous Osmond family entertained Youngstown on Thursday night with an array of Christmas classics. A Marie Osmond Christmas began at Powers Auditorium with Osmond giving out what she called “COVID kisses,” where she drew on people’s foreheads and the top of their heads with lipstick.
Bearded Bros. to fill up truck for kids at Boardman event
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bearded Brothers Moving Group is bringing its annual toy drive back to the Valley!. This is the third “Fill the Truck” toy drive. All toys will be donated to Mahoning County Children Services. The Bearded Brothers ask that all toys and games that...
Warren Family Mission still in need of toys for annual distribution
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s still time to help families in need have gifts under the tree for their children this Christmas. The Warren Family Mission is still looking for donations to help meet the need for its annual toy distribution, which is 10 days away. The mission’s...
Recount continues for Mahoning County commissioner’s race
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One race remains undecided from the November election because it was very close. We’re following the recount in the race for Mahoning County commissioner. Close to 90,000 ballots were cast in the race between Carol Righetti and Geno DeFabio. Wednesday, the Board of Elections...
