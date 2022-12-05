Read full article on original website
Walla Walla Home Destroyed by Fire Did Not Have Smoke Detectors
According to Walla Walla Fire investigators, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, but all inhabitants were able to escape safely. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the City of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Unit 1 and 2 firemen were sent to a home for a report of flames.
A Train, Freezing Weather Hamper Clover Island Fire Response
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department is releasing more of a detailed account of the fire off the Clover Island Yacht Club that destroyed two boat houses and damaged three others. In a statement released by Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the first engines heading to the scene were delayed slightly due to a "train preventing a direct response to the incident." When the arrived crews discovered a boat house fire that was threatening several other boat houses nearby.
Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.
Fire Off Clover Island Destroys Two Boathouses
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two boathouses are destroyed, with three others damaged from a fire just off the Clover Island Yacht club around 7:30 this morning. Fire crews from Kennewick arrived on scene to find heavy flames and thick black smoke billowing high into the air from the blaze, of which the cause is still under investigation. Pasco Fire Department was called into assist with their fire boat so crews could fight the fire on the water. Kennewick was able to move an aerial ladder truck just off the river so they could spray water on the flames.
Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla
(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV. Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV. The BCSO says a Kennewick storage...
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
Two In Critical Condition After Shootout with Pasco Police
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into an officer-involved shooting that involved Pasco Police Department Wednesday night. This happened around 11:45 at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 East. The initial call was for a disturbance in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a disturbance coming from inside of a trailer. Upon entering that trailer, police found a man holding a firearm and struggling with a woman. That man, says SIU, pointed his gun at the officers and fire. One of the police returned fire and retreated from the trailer's door, all the while the suspect continued to fire his weapon.
Kennewick Woman Dies After Being Hit By Pickup
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old woman crossing the street legally in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon was hit by a pickup truck and died at the scene. Authorities say this happened around 2:45 at 4th Avenue and Olympia Street when Bobbilee Martin was walking in a crosswalk. A Dodge 3500 Pickup Truck was making a left turn onto Olympia Street from 4th Ave and came right into Martin's path. Police say the driver of the Dodge truck pulled over immediately after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit. If anyone has information about this incident, Kennewick Police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-092123. You can provide anonymous tips online at www.kpdtips.com.
Weather Related Closures and Delays for Friday, December 9th
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are weather related closures and delays for Friday, December 9th, 2022. PASCO: Due to continued hazardous weather and road conditions, Pasco Schools will be CLOSED on Friday, Dec. 9. All athletic and school events are also cancelled. BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN SCHOOL: School will be CLOSED tomorrow,...
2nd Annual Pit Bull Pen Rescue Pup Crawl on Saturday in Richland
The 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl is going on this Saturday, and it's for a great cause. The Pit Bull Pen is a rescue in Benton City that helps to save dogs at risk. The annual Holiday Pup Crawl takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. Everyone is encouraged to cruise around Henderson Loop in Richland. Various locations will feature wine, spirits, and a silent auction.
BFHD, Hospitals Warn of Long ER Wait Times Due to “Tripledemic”
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District, along with representatives from Kadlec, Lourdes and Trios held a press conference today warning of long wait times in the Emergency Room as the so-called "Tripledemic" continues to unfold. The Tripledemic, as it's called, consists of the combination of RSV, Covid-19 and the flu hitting all at once, driving up the volume by which health care providers are seeing patients. Doctors from all three hospitals met today with reporters to say that if you come to the Emergency Room, no matter the hospital, you will run into longer than expected wait times. All three urged patience.
Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?
14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
