Parkersburg, WV

WHIZ

The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns

ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Belpre Library has special Christmas story time

BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) - The Belpre Public Library had their special monthly story time Thursday morning with Christmas cheer in the air. Once a month, the library holds a Special story time, usually around a holiday or special topic for that month. December’s special story time included a Christmas story,...
BELPRE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The ice skating rink at Parkersburg City Park is set to open Friday night. It will be open 7 to 10 PM on Fridays and 6 to 10 PM Saturdays. Andy Hartleben is wanting it to be a safe and fun place for everyone. Hartleben said,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth

Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She married Richard...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16

PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

More than wintertime blues - what seasonal affective disorder is

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While winter is the season of the holidays, it has its challenges, especially for people with seasonal affective disorder. WTAP talked to a local counselor to get a better understanding of the disorder. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that starts when it gets...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Athens NEWS

Vintage Store Offers Timeless Holiday Treasures

Poised at the bottom of an obscure rabbit hole of a staircase, lies a virtual wonderland of merchandise from times gone by that would please everyone — from a finicky fashionistas to a consummate of memorabilia collector — this holiday season! Located at 90 N. Court Street, Athens Underground offers customers the chance to revisit the sights, sounds and fashions of different time periods in an environment that could be called, “a museum meets a time capsule boutique.” ...
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Dodrill, Carolyn S.

Carolyn S. Dodrill, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 04, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Harry H. Heckler and Lorena Jackson Conaway Heckler, and she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Dodrill, Step-grandson Chandler Dodrill, and her sister, Lois J Flannigan.
PARKERSBURG, WV

