WTAP
Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A realty group is looking to give back to organizations specializing in helping children. Impact realty group is in the giving spirit! As the group is handing out $16 thousand through several checks to different organizations and charities that work with children. Some including Shop with...
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
WTAP
Belpre Library has special Christmas story time
BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) - The Belpre Public Library had their special monthly story time Thursday morning with Christmas cheer in the air. Once a month, the library holds a Special story time, usually around a holiday or special topic for that month. December’s special story time included a Christmas story,...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. gives No Shave November funds to W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in the Parkersburg Police Department’s history, the officers took part in No Shave November. Police chief, Matt Board says that any officer who wanted to grow their facial hair out would have to pay up for charity. “The guys were receptive,”...
WTAP
Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College will be holding a vigil this sunday for those lost to suicide. Washington State Community College dean of student success, Kathy Temple-Miller says that the college is thankful to have the opportunity to hold this vigil. College officials say they want to...
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Sheriffs Office Provide Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Holiday shopping is in full swing, with many heading out to find those perfect gifts for everyone on their lists. And the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure you tay safe as you head out to find all the jolly good deals,. Sheriff Matt...
Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
WTAP
City of Marietta will provide free mental health services for first responders
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is currently putting together a program that will provide free mental health support for first responders. WTAP talked to a first responder and the city about the program and its potential impact. First responders are with people on their worst days. Long-time...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police officer presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award during Wood County Schools B.O.E. meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award to Officer Jeremy Bell of the Parkersburg Police Department on Tuesday, December 6. Officer Bell serves as the prevention resource officer for Parkersburg High School. Bell received this award from the Handle with Care...
WTAP
Marietta AMVETS will host Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Putnam St. bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday evening Marietta AMVETS will shut down the Putnam St. bridge from 4:45-6 p.m. They will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony to honor those who were lost in the Pearl Harbor attack. In Parkersburg a similar ceremony will be held on December 7 at...
WTAP
Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The ice skating rink at Parkersburg City Park is set to open Friday night. It will be open 7 to 10 PM on Fridays and 6 to 10 PM Saturdays. Andy Hartleben is wanting it to be a safe and fun place for everyone. Hartleben said,...
wchstv.com
W.Va. Commerce secretary: Jackson development to proceed, despite county funding denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said Thursday the Jackson County Commission’s decision that it will not be able to provide a share of funding for a water-sewer project needed for a manufacturing company coming to the county will not stop the project. In...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WTAP
Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She married Richard...
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16
PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
WTAP
More than wintertime blues - what seasonal affective disorder is
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While winter is the season of the holidays, it has its challenges, especially for people with seasonal affective disorder. WTAP talked to a local counselor to get a better understanding of the disorder. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that starts when it gets...
Vintage Store Offers Timeless Holiday Treasures
Poised at the bottom of an obscure rabbit hole of a staircase, lies a virtual wonderland of merchandise from times gone by that would please everyone — from a finicky fashionistas to a consummate of memorabilia collector — this holiday season! Located at 90 N. Court Street, Athens Underground offers customers the chance to revisit the sights, sounds and fashions of different time periods in an environment that could be called, “a museum meets a time capsule boutique.” ...
WTAP
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
WTAP
Obituary: Dodrill, Carolyn S.
Carolyn S. Dodrill, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 04, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Harry H. Heckler and Lorena Jackson Conaway Heckler, and she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Dodrill, Step-grandson Chandler Dodrill, and her sister, Lois J Flannigan.
