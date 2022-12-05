ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse James Allegedly Cheated On Kat Von D With '19 Women' Before Pregnant Wife Filed For Divorce Over Infidelity Accusations

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Mega

Jesse James ' list of alleged infidelities is long — just ask his ex-fiancée Kat Von D . After his alleged wandering eye derailed his marriage to Sandra Bullock , he ruined another relationship when he reportedly cheated on the fashion tattoo queen with 19 women.

RadarOnline.com is rehashing his failed engagement with Von D on the heels of our exclusive story — that Jesse's pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten , filed for divorce after accusing him of cheating on her while she cooks his baby.

Mega

Months after finalizing his divorce from Bullock in June 2010, Jesse proposed to Von D — but their engagement was short-lived.

The L.A. Ink star announced they called off their wedding in July 2011, and after a brief reconciliation, Von D set the record straight by putting her ex's alleged infidelities on blast.

Taking to her social media , Von D wrote, "Today I encountered the 19th girl to add to the list of people Jesse cheated on me with during this last year."

Calling the relationship "toxic," the reality star said she was unsure if social media was the right place to air out their dirt.

“I kept going back and forth in my mind as to what the best way would be for me to release and let go of any residual feelings remaining from that toxic relationship,” she explained. ” All of this may sound petty or immature to some, but I assure you this is coming from a place of pure honesty and love.”

Mega

Revealing her internal struggle with attempting to prove the world wrong, Von D said she deserved a "big fat 'I told you so.'"

“There was a time when I was confident and excited at proving the world wrong, because I believed so deeply in people’s ability to change for the better,” she continued.

“Although this was not a primary purpose in the relationship, I did feel like it would be a positive thing for those who judged Jesse solely based on what they read in tabloids, to see that change is always possible — even in the people who seem hopeless."

Von D claimed she "tried my best to go through all of this without venting, or complaining, or fueling more tabloid mumbo jumbo — but this isn’t about any of that," adding, "This is about me making peace with myself, and forgiving myself for making some bad mistakes.”

She ignored the warning signs, which she admitted was the wrong move.

Mega

“I deserve a big fat ‘I told you so,’ from everyone, and wish I didn’t have to say, ‘You all were more right than you’ll ever know’ but you were,” Von D concluded. “Not to worry, I’ve gladly paid the consequences for every mistake I’ve ever made, but learned so much from each of them.”

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported , Jesse's pregnant wife slapped the West Coast Choppers founder with divorce papers on December 1 after publically accusing him of cheating on her.

Jesse denied the cheating allegations and has not responded to the divorce filing.

