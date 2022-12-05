Southeastern Louisiana University junior punter Austin Dunlap is one of 10 semifinalists for the FCS Punter of the Year Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday. Dunlap, a native of Slidell, Louisiana, will be among the candidates for the award, which will be announced Dec. 13. Joining Dunlap among those up for the award are Aaron Trusler (Richmond), Bradley Porcellato (Samford), Corey Peterson (Campbell), Jake Gerardi (Southern Utah), Patrick Haughney (Holy Cross), Patrick Rohrbach (Montana), Trey Whilhoit (Eastern Illinois), Will Whitehurst (William & Mary) and Zach Haynes (Southeast Missouri).

HAMMOND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO