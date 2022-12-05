Read full article on original website
Pine defeated by Covington
Pine’s girls basketball team was defeated by Covington, 53-48, in a home game that was held on Tuesday. Alyssa Phelps scored 23 points to lead Pine. She made four 3-pointers. Addyson Phelps posted nine. Bailey Brooks, Madison Morgan and Samantha Thomas all recorded five. Brooks and Morgan both hit...
Franklinton defeats Salmen
Lady Demons Soccer defeated Salmen on Tuesday night by a score of 5-2 at home. The Lady Demons were led by Mercedes Lopez, who scored four goals in an outstanding individual performance. Kaylee Ard added a goal as well and Susan Bradford contributed to the victory with nine saves at the keeper position.
No. 21 Wildcats go into winter break on a strong note
The No. 21 Pearl River men’s basketball team closed out their fall 2022 schedule with a convincing 91-54 over the Royal Ambassadors Monday night inside Marvin R. White Coliseum. The game served as a breakout game for sophomore Preston Turner (Laurel; West Jones) who 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Bickham
Mr. Robert Lee Bickham passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, La. A drive through viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Crain and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, Dec. 12,...
Dunlap Among FCS Punter of the Year Semifinalists
Southeastern Louisiana University junior punter Austin Dunlap is one of 10 semifinalists for the FCS Punter of the Year Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday. Dunlap, a native of Slidell, Louisiana, will be among the candidates for the award, which will be announced Dec. 13. Joining Dunlap among those up for the award are Aaron Trusler (Richmond), Bradley Porcellato (Samford), Corey Peterson (Campbell), Jake Gerardi (Southern Utah), Patrick Haughney (Holy Cross), Patrick Rohrbach (Montana), Trey Whilhoit (Eastern Illinois), Will Whitehurst (William & Mary) and Zach Haynes (Southeast Missouri).
Fields
Mr. Johnny Ray Fields was born on Jan. 11, 1954, in New Orleans, La, He was born to Mr. Ernest Fields and Johnny Mae Harrison, He departed this life on Nov. 22, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the...
Mingo
I have fought a good fight I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith, 2 Timothy 4:7. Mary N. Mingo was one who always opened her doors to people who needed somewhere to stay or needed a meal. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and those dimples.
Kemp
Naomi “Ms. Lou” Kemp, 89, a native and resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She is survived by three sons Mike Kemp (Becky) of Bogalusa, La., John Kemp of Shreveport, La. and Wade Kemp of Bogalusa, La.; two daughters: Tori (Tommy) Stogner of Sandy Hook, Miss. and Cherie Kemp of Bogalusa, La.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her special puppy, Beau.
Warren
Rufus Warren Jr. was born on May 18, 1942 to the late Mazie B. Warren and Rufus Warren Sr. Rufus was married to the late Sylvia Mccall. He was a construction worker and a brick mason. Preceding Rufus in death is his mother, Mazie Warren; father, Rufus Warren Sr.; his...
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday Activities: Sunday School for All ages begins at 9 a.m. followed by Worship Service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 PM.
Troopers Investigate Double Fatality Crash in Tangipahoa Parish
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 06, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 40 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter of Covington and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin of Covington.
