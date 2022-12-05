Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Organizations collecting toys, coats for local kids at Wood Stone this month
Some local folks are collecting toys and winter coats for underserved kids this holiday season. Local organizations Second Helping, in association with Light House Solutions, My T By Design and Wood Stone will host their third annual Toy Drive now through Dec. 22. The drive is seeking new, unwrapped toys...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Local record label to showcase artists at ‘Gar Hole-iday’ two-day event
Some talented local and regional musicians will perform at a two day holiday showcase event in Fayetteville this weekend. Local record label Gar Hole Records will host two nights of shows at the new event, called Gar Hole-iday, on Friday and Saturday night, Dec. 9 and 10 at George’s Majestic Lounge.
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Theo’s, East Side Grill, Southern Food Co. host food drive for local schools
Three local restaurants are hosting a food drive this week to help Fayetteville Public School students and families in need. Local restaurants Theo’s, East Side Grill, and Southern Food Company are hosting a “Fill the Pantry” food drive to support take home meals distributed by the school system to families over the holidays.
KHBS
Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
chainstoreage.com
Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays
Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
Car crashes into Fort Smith pharmacy
A car crashes into the side of a pharmacy in Fort Smith on Dec 6.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KHBS
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Parks officials to host Underwood Park planning meeting Dec. 10
City officials are still seeking some help from residents to decide what amenities and programming should be included at the new Underwood Park in west Fayetteville. A public planning meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 10 at Holcomb Elementary School. Attendees will be shown design concepts...
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville City Council recap: Dec. 6, 2022
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 inside City Hall in Room 219. The meeting is also available on Zoom and is broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
Man arrested in connection to string of 'smash-and-grab' burglaries in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced Thursday that after an investigation, a man has been arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 31-year-old Elijah McAlister Jr. was arrested by FSPD in connection to the string of burglaries, where windows were smashed to gain entry and burglarize businesses.
Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
Bentonville man convicted for guiding illegal hike that led to man's death
HARRISON, Ark. — A Bentonville man has been convicted by a federal judge after he guided an illegal hike that led to the death of a man who fell 15 feet from the path on the Buffalo National River. 47-year-old Jeffrey Michael Johnson created an outdoor adventure group on...
Fort Smith crews to conduct repairs, delays expected
Fort Smith police announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 that the Fort Smith Utility Department and OG&E will be conducting repairs to the westbound lane near the 6600 block of Rogers Avenue.
Comments / 0