Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
Today on Stateside, we heard more about how redistricting impacted the results of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. Then, Michigan artist and musician Dana Nyson discussed his debut full length album “Openings”, which came eight years after his first E.P. release in 2014. Plus, journalist David Wolman dished on his new article that told the story of a man from Grand Rapids who went missing after traveling to the South Pacific to start a new society.
Stateside Podcast: Redistricting and recounting the midterm votes
It’s been nearly a month since the polls closed in Michigan, but some of the 2022 midterm election results are still under review. After a big year of redistricting in Michigan, this year’s election results have been subject to intense scrutiny. There’s going to be a recount — or a partial one — of two statewide proposals that were on the ballot: Proposals 2 and 3.
Whitmer: lame duck session “unproductive"
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she expects the new Democratic-majority Legislature will pick up a lot of business in January that was left undone in the lame duck session. Whitmer — a Democrat — said Republican leaders adjourned for the year, wrapping up a post-election session that she called “unproductive” and signaled vetoes will be coming.
MI Legislature approves resolution to replace Lewis Cass statue in US Capitol
The Michigan Legislature has taken a key step toward placing a new statue representing the state in the U.S. Capitol. The Legislature has adopted a resolution to replace a statue of Lewis Cass with one of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. The Cass statue is one of two in...
Half-billion dollar lame duck spending plan collapses; MI Legislature heads home
Michigan lawmakers have gone home — likely for the last time this year — without reaching an agreement on a spending package that would have totaled close to $500 million. House Republicans said $200 million of that money would have gone toward an economic development project the state hoped to attract.
Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway
Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
State Legislature passes recycling package with controversial language
Plans to expand recycling in Michigan have been in motion for more than a decade. This week, the State House and Senate passed legislation to amend the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. The legislation would aim to increase recycling access and build more recycling infrastructure. Kerrin O’Brien, Executive Director...
Michigan's minimum wage will go up in 2023. But by how much?
The question: How much will Michigan’s minimum wage increase in 2023?. The answer: It’s complicated. We know that the state’s minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase to $10.10 from $9.87 on January 1, 2023, but it could increase to $13.03 in February depending on state court rulings.
Michigan minimum wage increase set for January 1; second increase could follow in February
Michigan’s minimum wage could go up twice next year. The first increase will take place at the start of the year. That’s when the general minimum wage goes up to $10.10 an hour and the tipped minimum wage grows to $3.84 an hour, as part of a regularly scheduled annual increase.
Recounts of Michigan ballot proposals about to begin at taxpayer expense
Partial recounts of ballots cast in the November election begin Wednesday — but with no realistic possibility of changing the results that added new abortion rights and voting rights amendments to the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 2 and Proposal 3 were adopted by voters by decisive margins that would not...
Recommendation: Change how Michigan taxes fuel at the pump
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is using borrowed money to fix state roads. The state has approved borrowing $3.5 billion over five years to launch reconstruction. That’s a short-term fix. Funding for Michigan’s roads is a long-term problem. A policy group recommends a change in how Michigan collects fuel taxes.
Five more men ordered to stand trial in foiled plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer
A state judge has ordered five men to stand trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor, and Shawn Fix, all of Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins...
Detroit officer wins case alleging excessive force, retaliation by fellow officers
A Black Detroit police officer has won a federal lawsuit in which alleged his fellow officers used excessive force and retaliated against him based on his race. In 2017, Officer Johnny Strickland was off duty and out of uniform when, he said, he accidently entered an unmarked and unsecured crime scene. He said he was handcuffed, harassed, and humiliated by fellow Detroit officers.
MSU study finds increase in students retained under Read by Grade Three law
Michigan State University researchers say where students go to school may determine if they will be held back under the state’s Read by Grade Three law. The researchers say roughly 10% of students eligible for retention were held back in the 2022-2023 academic year. It’s an increase over the previous year, and possibly tied to the pandemic.
School districts working together to solve Michigan's teacher shortage
More than three dozen Michigan school districts are teaming up to find a solution to a statewide teacher shortage. Educators say fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a decline in interest in teacher prep programs. “This is real for districts...urban and rural,” said Alena Zachery-Ross, superintendent of the...
