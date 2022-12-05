Read full article on original website
Related
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade comments on the press calling out President Biden for lying about his granddaughter, Naomi Biden's wedding on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Caitlyn Jenner tells Elon Musk he's 'public enemy number one to some very, very bad people' and that she's worried about his safety
The billionaire released what he called "Twitter files" related to Hunter Biden's laptop story and some have voiced their concerns for his safety.
Trump investigation proves Garland running a Biden 'protection racket': Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett sounded off Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a dual-front Trump special counsel investigation.
Democrat Ed Markey threatens Elon Musk after teaming up with Washington Post writer on Twitter checkmark hoax
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., threatened Elon Musk after teaming up with the Washington Post on a story about a Twitter verified-account hoaxes. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will," Markey tweeted to Musk on Sunday. The Post’s San Francisco-based tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler penned last week’s piece, "We got Twitter ‘verified’...
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon is pretty proud of Republicans for taking back control of the House of Representatives this week, especially since they did it without resorting to violence and weaponry, like the first time they tried to seize the House back in January of last year. During Thursday night’s monologue, the...
Stephen King jokes that Mike Lindell's My Pillow will soon be the only advertiser left on Twitter
Stephen King has continued his Twitter feud with Elon Musk, this time taking aim at Twitter's advertising woes.
Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Don Lemon torched for claiming to Stephen Colbert that CNN was 'never liberal': 'Own who you are'
"Outnumbered" panelists railed against CNN host Don Lemon after his appearance on "The Late Show" Monday when he touted the network's continued "good journalism."
FBI Director Wray refuses to say if alleged Hunter Biden criminal activity is Russian 'disinformation'
FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to answer questions about the veracity of information collected by Senate Republicans on alleged criminal activity by the Biden family.
Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron
Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
Ex-New York prosecutor believes Trump will be indicted at 'politically propitious' 2024 moment
Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy sounded off on President Donald Trump facing a twofold special counsel investigation.
