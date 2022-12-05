Read full article on original website
New app aims to make it easier for residents to communicate with officers in Orangeburg anonymously
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has launched a new app that will allow people to communicate with its officers anonymously. The goal is to make it easier for residents to connect and communicate with law enforcement through the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety app. “We...
wach.com
Earthquakes, Food Trucks among top searched Google terms in SC for 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Large tech-firm Google has released it's 2022 Local Year in Review report, offering a look into what was most searched in major areas of South Carolina. The interactive report, using Google Trends data, compiles keywords most commonly searched throughout the year, focusing it to certain...
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
wach.com
SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted
ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
wach.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
wach.com
Lexington Police searching for Augusta road burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking to identity a man accused of burglary after an incident on Augusta Road earlier November. The subject is believed to have stolen items valued at over $3,000 from a store back on November 11. If you have information about this case,...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
wach.com
SC State President makes statement; says wooden rifle caused temporary campus lockdown
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SC State University President Alexander Conyers addressed the media Thursday after the school went into lockdown for just over 2 hours earlier that day. Earlier Thursday, the University received reports that a man possibly with a gun was seen roaming the campus, prompting the school...
abccolumbia.com
Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
wach.com
Nephron Pharmaceuticals opens new Nitrile center in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 400,000 square feet, and expected output of 2.5 billion medical gloves each year, and thousands of jobs provided, that's what leaders say about Nephron’s new Nitrile Facility. Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the Pharmaceutical plant's new glove facility.
abccolumbia.com
GMC Thursday Headlines: The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety launches app & Phase two of improving Greene Street begins
Thursday headlines: The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety launches app for residents to send tips. Phase 2 of improving Greene Street begins.
wach.com
AirBnB announces plans crackdown plans on NYE Parties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — AirBnB announced Thursday that it would increase measures to prevent disruptive parties over the New Years Eve Weekend. The tech-firm, known for providing short-term rental of houses and apartments, said in a Thursday statement that it plans on banning certain one-night bookings during New Year's Eve for entire home listings throughout the country.
Summerville Police seeking info after motorist crashes into traffic message board
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Police need your help after the department’s message board was struck by a motorist on Sunday. SPD said a driver fled the scene after crashing into the message board early Sunday morning. The sign was located on North Main Street/US-17A near I-26. Anyone with information can contact SPD at (843) […]
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
wach.com
Global Sales and Warehousing establishing operations in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Global Sales and Warehousing, a family-run original equipment golf bag manufacturer and distributor, Tuesday announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Columbia Housing holds groundbreaking ceremony for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Home Explosion Sends One to The Hospital in Colleton Co., SC
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a home explosion in Colleton County, South Carolina. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said initial reports indicate that work was being done on a gas line at the home in the town of Smoaks, prior to the explosion.
wach.com
1 minute saved in traffic once Bull Street, Elmwood construction finishes, officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 57 seconds, that’s how much time you’ll be saving, if you commute into Columbia. Early Thursday, the announcement was made about a construction project that will keep the traffic moving, in both directions. There is a sense of excitement with drivers who use...
