Orangeburg, SC

wach.com

Earthquakes, Food Trucks among top searched Google terms in SC for 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Large tech-firm Google has released it's 2022 Local Year in Review report, offering a look into what was most searched in major areas of South Carolina. The interactive report, using Google Trends data, compiles keywords most commonly searched throughout the year, focusing it to certain...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police searching for Augusta road burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking to identity a man accused of burglary after an incident on Augusta Road earlier November. The subject is believed to have stolen items valued at over $3,000 from a store back on November 11. If you have information about this case,...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

AirBnB announces plans crackdown plans on NYE Parties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — AirBnB announced Thursday that it would increase measures to prevent disruptive parties over the New Years Eve Weekend. The tech-firm, known for providing short-term rental of houses and apartments, said in a Thursday statement that it plans on banning certain one-night bookings during New Year's Eve for entire home listings throughout the country.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Global Sales and Warehousing establishing operations in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Global Sales and Warehousing, a family-run original equipment golf bag manufacturer and distributor, Tuesday announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Columbia Housing holds groundbreaking ceremony for...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Home Explosion Sends One to The Hospital in Colleton Co., SC

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a home explosion in Colleton County, South Carolina. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said initial reports indicate that work was being done on a gas line at the home in the town of Smoaks, prior to the explosion.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

