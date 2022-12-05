ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Georgia Ports to expand Savannah’s Ocean Terminal for more containers

By J. Scott Trubey - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130uDG_0jYEj1tB00

The Georgia Ports Authority board on Monday approved a plan to renovate docks at its Ocean Terminal in Savannah to handle more container traffic, creating flexibility to grow over the next eight to 10 years.

The complicated project will allow the Savannah port to accommodate at once two additional large freighters at the Ocean Terminal, boosting dockside and yard capacity to relieve congestion at the nearby Garden City Terminal. The 200-acre Ocean Terminal overhaul also reflects the continued boom in containerized freight that the port has seen since expansion of the Panama Canal in 2016 and the recent deepening of the Savannah River.

The Ocean Terminal is best known for “breakbulk” cargo, or freight such as heavy machinery and certain automotive products that do not fit into standard container boxes. As part of Monday’s vote, the Georgia Ports said breakbulk cargo handled by shipping giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean will move from Savannah to Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick, where construction has started on new dockside warehousing and an expansion of auto storage space is underway.

Savannah is one of the nation’s fastest-growing and busiest seaports and has seen a surge in container shipping since the expansion of the Panama Canal. Earlier this year, the Army Corps of Engineers completed a deepening of the Savannah River channel to 47 feet, a decades-long effort to allow larger ships to pass.

“I think what’s really exciting is we’re going from a Southeast gateway to a global gateway,” Georgia Ports Executive Director Griff Lynch said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia’s inland and coastal ports are vital cogs in the state’s economy, and key indicators of global economic health. The volume of cargo flowing through Savannah and Brunswick signals consumer demand for imports and the appetite abroad for Georgia grown or manufactured products.

A recent study by the University of Georgia found maritime trade accounts for $44 billion of the state’s gross domestic product, with the ports directly or indirectly touching more than 439,000 jobs.

Expansion of Georgia ports pays dividends to economy, companies, jobs

The authority said Monday it handled 1.5 million TEUs or 20-foot equivalent container units, in the quarter that ended in September, an increase of nearly 10% over the same period last year.

Global supply chains were affected by COVID-19 and many U.S. ports saw backlogs of ships waiting to dock as consumer spending emerged from the worst of the pandemic. Savannah saw some delays but generally became a beneficiary of new service as shippers bypassed more congested harbors.

Though Savannah has seen robust container traffic growth, global trade demand is expected to ebb amid high inflation and concerns about recession.

“We’re expecting a gradual easing in demand based on several factors, including a shift in the balance of consumer spending away from goods and back to services, and the impact of inflation on the economy,” Georgia Ports Chairman Joel Wooten said in a news release. “After having increased trade at a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent over the past two fiscal years, this change will represent a return to a more typical rate of growth for GPA.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXxTt_0jYEj1tB00

The Ocean Terminal project will be funded via proceeds from $850 million in bonds the authority issued earlier this year, which will be repaid via ports revenue. The project will create 2,800 linear feet of berth space and new ship-to-shore cranes. The project will also include expanded gates and paving to accommodate 1.5 million TEUs in container storage.

The ports said wharf renovations will start in January, with dockside and yard improvements expected to be completed in 2026.

Lynch said the Ocean Terminal project is part of efforts that will see the Savannah terminals increase annual container capacity to 9 million TEUs per year, a 50% increase in the next few years. Lynch said he’s not familiar with any other port in the U.S. that has such capacity expansion plans that can be delivered so soon.

Next year, Lynch said further yard and rail improvement plans will be presented to the authority board for approval.

In an interview, Wooten said now is a good time to invest to be prepared for future growth.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Named New Training and Exercise Manager

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency named Melissa Slocumb as the Training and Exercise Manager. She previously served as a Training & Development Specialist with GEMA/HS for six years. GEMA/HS’ Training and Exercise department provides training to local and state partners to prepare counties and communities for response,...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Power Announces Vogtle Unit 4 Completes Cold Hydro Testing

Georgia Power today announced the completion of cold hydro testing for Vogtle Unit 4 at the nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining for Unit 4, hot functional testing, which is projected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
The Center Square

German robotics firm plans Georgia plant, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — A global cable and robotic machinery manufacturer plans to spend more than $30 million to build a new Cherokee County manufacturing facility, but it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any incentives. Becker Robotic Equipment, based in Dülmen, Germany, said it plans to create 137 new jobs at the Canton facility, located at The Bluffs at Technology Park. The location will house Becker’s North American headquarters. ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
85K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy