KMPH.com
$5 million lottery scratcher sold in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — One lucky lottery player is really into the holiday spirit after they found out the lottery scratcher he bought from Visalia was worth $5 million. The California Lottery says 8 lottery scratchers were sold in California worth at least $1 million and 3 of those are worth $5 million.
KMPH.com
CHP investigators recover over a half million dollars worth of stolen merchandise
MALAGA, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered more than $500,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Best Buy. CHP officers from the Central Division Organize Retail Crime Task Force responded to a call regarding possible suspicious activity in Malaga, an unincorporated area of Fresno County, on Thursday, Dec. 1st.
