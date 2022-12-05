Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New PAX Era Device And High Purity THC Pods
Global cannabis brand PAX will announce the launch of its latest cannabis experience: the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pods, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. This is the fourth cannabis product PAX is releasing in 2022. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup...
Ukraine Slams India For Buying Oil From Putin: 'If You Benefit From Our Suffering...'
Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed India for buying cheap oil from Russia amid Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's war in Kyiv. What Happened: Kuleba, in an interview with NDTV, called it "morally inappropriate" for India to buy Russian oil when the other Ukrainian allies, including the U.S. and Europe, have imposed sanctions on it.
Amid Strained Relations With Xi Jinping's China, US Approves Sale Of $428M In Spare Parts To Boost Taiwan's Stretched Air Force
The U.S. approved the potential sale of $428 million in aircraft parts to help Taiwan's air force amid rising tensions with China in the Taiwan Strait. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s aerial fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats while providing defensive and transport capabilities critical to regional security,” the U.S. Defense Department said.
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Tether's price is meant to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. Analysts warn its collapse could trigger a crypto crash.
Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy
Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
"Small joyless flows" as investors sell stocks and cash - Bofa
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of "small, joyless flows", as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed's rate hiking cycle.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Ex-Home Depot CEO warns of retail theft ‘epidemic’ ahead of Christmas rush
Bob Nardelli says shoplifting is “spreading faster than Covid.”
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
U.S. Should Be More Concerned About Deflation Than Inflation, According To Some Economic Observers
Outside of the Great Depression in the early 1930s and for a very short period during the nation’s economic collapse in 2008 and 2009, the United States has not seen an extended period of the economic phenomenon known as deflation. And while the U.S. has seen unprecedented inflationary conditions...
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion. Joseph Terranova of Virtus...
Jack Dorsey's Block Co-Leads $2M Investment In Africa-Based Renewable Bitcoin Miner
Gridless said that it has secured a $2 million seed investment round, led by Stillmark, a Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused venture capital firm and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ. What Happened: Gridless said in a statement that the “investment will support the company’s further expansion of bitcoin mines across...
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
UK farmers ripping up unaffordable orchards, NFU president says
Farmers are ripping up orchards because they are unable to afford to keep them, the president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has said, in a major blow for biodiversity. The increasing cost of labour and spiralling energy costs have meant that fruit growers are removing trees from their...
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy
TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States. The nations will merge their current plans for development of next-generation planes — the F-X and Britain’s Tempest, a successor to the Eurofighter Typhoon — to produce the new combat aircraft for deployment in 2035. The deal will give Japan greater support in countering China’s growing assertiveness and allow Britain a bigger presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The announcement came four days after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set spending targets aimed at building up Japan’s military capability, including a huge boost in defense spending over the next five years. To meet the five-year spending total of 43 trillion yen ($316 billion), the government will need an extra 4 trillion yen ($30 billion) in defense spending annually. Of that, a quarter is to be funded through tax increases.
