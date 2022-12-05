Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices keeping falling, but slower than US
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline price in Vermont today is $3.67. They have fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week and 31 cents/g in the last month. They are 28 cents/g higher than a year ago. The lowest price in the state is in Brattleboro ($3.29/g) and the highest is in Island Pond ($4.29/g). The national average is $3.29, which is 6 cents lower than a year ago.
vermontbiz.com
Common Good Vermont launches 2022 Report on Nonprofit Wages & Benefits
Vermont Business Magazine Common Good Vermont today released the Vermont Edition of The 2022 Report on Nonprofit Wages & Benefits in Northern New England(link is external). Every two years, Common Good Vermont partners with the NH Center for Nonprofits and Maine Association of Nonprofits to collect the latest data on wages and benefits from our tri-state area. Each state produces a state-specific report on wages and benefits based on the data collected in this survey.
vermontbiz.com
Westaff hits half-billion sales milestone
Vermont Business Magazine Temporary help firm Westaff has announced a significant milestone in sales. The company, which is owned by the Burlington area-based Mount Family Group Ltd has reached $500,000,000 in sales since its inception as Westaff in 1990. Since 1990, Westaff has grown from one office in Burlington to...
WCAX
Vt. company’s new green garbage truck aims to keep carbon out of atmosphere
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella on Thursday announced a big step in the future of their truck fleet-- an electric garbage truck. “I’m excited about this, this is the future, but it’s happening much faster than I thought,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. All the detail of...
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
vermontbiz.com
Avian flu confirmed in backyard flock of non-commercial birds in Lamoille County
Officials cite the need for continued vigilance and bio-security efforts in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as avian influenza, in a non-commercial backyard (non-poultry) flock in Lamoille County this week. Samples taken by VAAFM and USDA officials on Monday were tested and confirmed for HPAI by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
vermontbiz.com
Wellspring Forum featured commissioners of Economic Development, Housing
Vermont Business Magazine Following the success of the inaugural Wellspring Forum(link is external), the Vermont Chamber of Commerce is hosting an ongoing event series to bring together top Vermont businesses and policy leaders for robust economic discussions. Each event takes place at a unique Vermont business and features new speakers.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
vermontbiz.com
New weatherization financing program available for Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine Drafty, inefficient homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new affordable program available to them with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program (WRAP). The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA), will use an innovative on-bill payment model to help moderate-income Vermonters participate in comprehensive home energy projects.
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
WCAX
ISO New England power grid ready for mild winter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New England’s power grid -- including Vermont -- should have enough power to make it through a mild winter. That’s the takeaway from ISO New England, which released its winter outlook this week. They say under mild to moderate winter conditions, the region should have enough electricity. However, extreme cold could pose challenges, though they have plans in place to deal with that. Those plans include a three-week energy supply forecast to give them time to make adjustments, asking people to use less energy, or importing power from neighboring regions or reserves.
Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch
One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
An Illinois Developer Is Claiming CityPlace Burlington as Its Own
CityPlace Burlington will have 427 luxury apartments, a rooftop pool with cabanas, a fish tank lounge and pet spa. Might be — if it were true. The description is from a proposal that an Illinois-based housing developer submitted to the City of Burlington last week to redevelop another Burlington landmark — Memorial Auditorium.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
Vermont nonprofits struggle to keep up with salaries and benefits to attract the workers they need
More than half of the positions that deal directly with the people who need the services are unfilled, according to a new report. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont nonprofits struggle to keep up with salaries and benefits to attract the workers they need.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
vermontbiz.com
Secretary Condos finds no significant abnormalities or discrepancies in election
Completes 2022 Vermont General Election Audit, Verifying Accuracy of Election Results. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announces the completion of the 2022 Vermont General Election Audit, conducted on December 6 at the Pavilion Auditorium in Montpelier. No significant abnormalities or discrepancies were found between audit results and the Official Returns of Vote.
Comments / 2