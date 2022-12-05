ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supervisors to Vote on Paso Basin Planting Ordinance

By Camille DeVaul
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
The ordinance would limit small farmers to 25 acre-feet per year (AFY) for the next 22 years

PASO ROBLES — Tomorrow, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will vote to possibly adopt the Paso Basin Land Use Management Area Planting Ordinance. The ordinance would limit small farmers to 25 acre-feet per year (AFY) for the next 22 years.

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has written a letter to the Board of Supervisors urging them not to pass the ordinance.

Arguing the ordinance does not support “small farmers,” the Farm Bureau explains, “Given the structure of the Planting Ordinance (the allowance of 25 AFY of water for an unlimited number of sites if they are not contiguous), the most likely beneficiaries will be people with larger financial resources who will take advantage of this new system and plant new crops on multiple sites. As not all leases include a recorded Memorandum of Lease, the County will not be able to prevent a single vineyard company from leasing an unlimited number of sites each with 25 AFY of new water.”

Any farmer or rancher in the Paso Basin who rotates to a different irrigated crop each year/season would be subject to the ordinance. However, any same crop and acreage that has been in production within six years preceding March 1, 2023, would be exempted — it is not clarified if the exemption goes away if the replanting happens in a site that has not been cultivated within the last 10 years.

With the ordinance comes additional regulations for farmers and ranchers:

  • A new and unprecedented Greenhouse Gas and Carbon Sequestration mandate to plant crops; and
  • New County requirement to hire a geologist to perform a hydrology report before planting crops.
  • A new 50-foot setback from riparian and wetland areas (includes intermittent blue-line streams);
  • Mandatory reporting of monthly irrigation water usage to the County (records may be public); and
  • A new Dust Control regulation with things like paving farm roads and installing speed bumps along fields.

If you are interested in commenting on the ordinance during the Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Dec. 6 you can do so the following ways:

  • The Planting Ordinance will be heard after 1:30 p.m. Our Agenda Item 47 is the second item after the board reconvenes at 1:30 p.m., so it will likely be heard closer to 2 p.m.
  • The Supervisors meet in the County Government Center located at 1055 Monterey Street (next to Fremont Theater). Walk in the front door and the Board Chambers are on your right.
  • You will fill out a “Board Appearance Request Form” and submit it to the Clerk seated next to the Supervisors. You will have 3 minutes to speak when the Chair, Supervisor Gibson calls your name. You can submit this form any time before Item 47 is discussed.

You can find the Farm Bureau’s letter and information on the ordinance here

The Supervisors agenda can be found here

City Council Meeting Dedicated to the Late Patty Strong

PASO ROBLES — Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was dedicated to Patty Strong, Councilman Fred Strong’s wife, who passed away last week. “Behind the councilman, the people who are elected to do things there are always the wives, there is always the families that put out a lot to keep us going and it’s the better half basically,” said Councilman John Hamon as he motioned to dedicate the Dec. 6 meeting in her memory.
Paso Robles Daily News

Ballot total discrepancy due to apparent spreadsheet error

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney reports on inquiry into number of provisional ballots. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit recently conducted an inquiry into concerns about the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s reported number of provisional ballots. In response, Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano promptly provided an explanation.
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims

Twin Cities, Sierra Vista to pay $22.5 million to federal government. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Paso Robles Daily News

Local couple launches in-home senior care business

‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
