PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-old question will finally be answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?" Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be joined by other members of the department during a news briefing to identify the boy, cracking a mystery that has bewildered the nation for years. The press conference identifying "The Boy in the Box" will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, CBS3 Investigations broke down what can be expected from Thursday's announcement. What: Philadelphia police to discuss new developments in the case of America's Unknown Child –sometimes...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO