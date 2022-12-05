Lamar Jackson Reportedly Gets Tough Injury Update On Monday

© Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens managed to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, scoring a touchdown in the final seconds to take their first lead of the game and win 10-9.

But the Ravens lost star quarterback Lamar Jackson due to injury during the first half.

Now it sounds like they'll be without Jackson for at least one game.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Jackson is "week to week" due to a knee sprain. He then added that Jackson is "less likely" to play Sunday when the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For however long Jackson is sidelined, he will be replaced behind center by Tyler Huntley. The Ravens also added some depth to the quarterback room by signing Brett Hundley to their practice squad on Monday.

Huntley has shown an ability to keep the offense functioning in Jackson's absence. Sunday, he completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards. He also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown.

In four starts last year, Huntley completed 64.9 percent of his passes and accounted for six touchdowns versus three interceptions.

However, Ravens fans would certainly like Jackson, the former NFL MVP, back behind center sooner rather than later. Baltimore lost its final five games last season after an ankle sprain sidelined Jackson.

The Ravens' offense has dealt with more than its fair share of injuries this season. Former first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the year, while running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews have also missed significant time.

The 8-4 Ravens currently sit atop the AFC North thanks to their head-to-head win over the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season. They would be the No. 3 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today.

With four divisional matchups looming in their final five games, they will hope to get Jackson back on the field as soon as possible in order to protect that position.