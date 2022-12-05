Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Schools offer condolences over deaths of 3 Southern University students
The incident occurred in the 700 block of McCormick Street. Jennifer Archer’s children, Jenna and Michael, say they’re okay with the life without parole sentence.
fox8live.com
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
WAFB.com
Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge college enrollment at all-time high; need to keep grads at home, BRAC says
The Baton Rouge area’s college enrollment is at an all-time high, and local businesses must focus on keeping those students in town after they graduate to solve the region’s workforce needs, according to an economic report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. In all, 58,641 students were enrolled...
3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: Painting will be dedicated at St. Margaret Episcopal Church
St. Margaret Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Road, will bless and dedicate a large painting of the Virgin Mary in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a 7 p.m. bilingual Mass on Sunday. The painting, from an anonymous donor,. was created by Baton Rouge artist Mark Biletnikoff. Our Lady of...
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard faces final challenge from D.C. advocacy group ahead of Saturday's runoff
Connie Bernard will get some opposition after all. With just days left before Saturday's runoff for the District 8 East Baton Rouge Parish School Board seat Bernard currently holds and the runoffs for three other school board seats, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan education advocacy group has announced plans to oppose the controversial incumbent.
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
theadvocate.com
Some support East Baton Rouge sheriff's tax renewal. Others want details on spending.
East Baton Rouge voters will see a somewhat familiar measure on their ballots when they head to the polls Saturday: the renewal of a property tax that supports the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office operating budget. The property tax — or millage — on this ballot is more integral...
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
brproud.com
Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Field set for EBR's Red Stick Invitational basketball tourney, more notes
With 39 games to be played over three days at three school sites, the Red Stick Invitational basketball tournament is an ambitious projects taken on by East Baton Rouge schools. The tournament set for Dec. 19-21 at Liberty, Scotlandville and Istrouma will feature boys and girls games. A girls teams...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Napoleonville (Napoleonville, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Napoleonville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies and Ascension Parish deputies arrived at a nearby hospital to conduct an investigation into an injury accident that happened in Ascension Parish.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison
A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago and set to serve a mandatory life sentence was released from prison Nov. 30, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that...
theadvocate.com
Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide
A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis. A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched...
brproud.com
Driver allegedly flees Ascension Parish in search of medical treatment after accident
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man wanted in Ascension Parish was recently arrested in another parish after an accident. John V. Picciola, 55, of Cut Off, was located at a hospital in Assumption Parish on Monday night. “Deputies responded to a local hospital along with Ascension Parish deputies...
Comments / 0