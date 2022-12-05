ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

fox8live.com

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
theadvocate.com

Connie Bernard faces final challenge from D.C. advocacy group ahead of Saturday's runoff

Connie Bernard will get some opposition after all. With just days left before Saturday's runoff for the District 8 East Baton Rouge Parish School Board seat Bernard currently holds and the runoffs for three other school board seats, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan education advocacy group has announced plans to oppose the controversial incumbent.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison

A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago and set to serve a mandatory life sentence was released from prison Nov. 30, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide

A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
PONCHATOULA, LA

