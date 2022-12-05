Warner Robins woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder in baby’s 2019 suffocation death

A Warner Robins woman pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2019 suffocation death of her 3-month-old son who was found dead on a sofa at a home in southern Bibb County.

At a hearing in Bibb Superior Court, Rebecca Taylor Kipp, 25, was sentenced in 12 years in prison and eight more on probation in a case that authorities determined was one of negligent homicide.

She has been incarcerated at the county jail here since her arrest in September 2019. On June 11 that year, her son, Nickolas Bryan, was found unresponsive, face-down between couch cushions at a home on Regina Drive where she had been keeping him.

According to prosecutors, Kipp’s mother, the baby’s grandmother, arrived home on a lunch break and made the grim discovery.

Prosecutors said a motion detector in the house determined the baby had been left unattended in a room for upward of three hours while Kipp was elsewhere in the home.

Investigators said Kipp suffered from postpartum depression. Their review of evidence revealed the child likely suffocated on the sofa from the weight of his own head.