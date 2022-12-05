Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
Man dies in car crash in Pike County
BUSHKILL, Pa. — A man is dead, and a teenage passenger is lucky to be alive after a crash in Pike County. State police say Anthony Stevens of Bushkill died in the wreck Tuesday morning after his SUV hit a tree and slammed into a retaining wall. That sent...
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)
A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
Woman dies after multi-car crash in Sugarloaf Township
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that a woman died in a crash Monday in Sugarloaf Township. According to coroner Jill Matthews, Amanda Rose Miller, 25, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton after a two-car crash occurred on Route 93 around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Miller’s two-year-old son […]
‘Rolling roadblock’ leads to chase on I-81 near Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men have been charged after a road rage incident on Interstate 81 where they alleged used a “rolling roadblock” to slow traffic, and chased a driver for several miles when she tried to pass. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 11:18 p.m., troopers […]
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
Man tried to rob Slate Belt gas station but fled with nothing, cops say
A man who tried to rob a Slate Belt gas station didn’t get money or cigarettes, but he was arrested soon after the attempt, Bangor police said. The robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Valero gas station at 133 S. First St. in Bangor. The man,...
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
Man gets decades in prison for stabbing Pa. woman to death: report
According to WBRE/WYOU, a Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty on Monday to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her...
Three dead, including two firefighters, after West Penn Twp. fire
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say three people are now dead in the aftermath of a Schuylkill County fire, two firefighters are among those deceased. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of fire companies were called to the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury deliberating in case of man accused in road rage killing
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - The fate of a man accused of a road rage killing in Schuylkill County is now in the hands of the jury. Authorities accuse Tamir Whitted of stabbing and killing a man in April of last year. Whitted says the stabbing, on Route 61 in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats lead to standoff situation in Monroe County
POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say. The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say. A man...
Coroner identifies victim of I-180 crash
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — On Nov. 29, a van carrying nine people was struck by a tractor trailer when it was re-entering the highway from an emergency turnaround near Montoursville. The crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., sent multiple people to area hospitals and claimed the life of one woman. Lycoming County Coroner Chuck E. Kiessling, Jr. identifed the person killed in that crash as 66-year-old Mary Jane Spoonire of Hagerstown, Md. Spoonire, who was a passenger in that vehicle, died on Dec. 3 of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner. Both lanes of the highway were closed for a period of time after the crash as crews from Montoursville and Loyalsock Fire Departments, Susquehanna Regional EMS, PA State Police, and Montoursville Police worked to treat and triage patients and clear the roadway.
I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
Two people die in crash near Crossings Outlets in the Poconos, coroner says
Two people died in a crash Sunday night near the Crossings Premium Outlets in Monroe County, according to the county coroner. Coroner Thomas A. Yanac Jr. said two drivers, a man and woman, died when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 715 and 611 in Pocono Township.
Comments / 0