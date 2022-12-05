Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Moore County Schools open Friday, will operate on regular schedule
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County School System announced Thursday it will open on a normal schedule Friday after being closed Monday-Thursday. Superintendent Tim Locklear said Sunday that determinations for schools would come on a “day-by-day” basis, allowing the county to adjust the schedule as needed for when the power came back on.
WECT
No serious injuries after Cumberland County Schools bus crashes with 24 students on board
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were 24 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, on board the bus when it rolled over near the intersection of Slocomb Road and Ramsey Street outside of Fayetteville. There were...
cbs17
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina Middle School will be closed Friday following a gun incident Thursday inside a classroom there. The school was placed on a code-red lockdown Thursday morning after a student fired a gun at a window, Wake County Schools said in a statement. “Our school will...
Scary scene, no serious injuries when Cumberland County Schools bus flips
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were no serious injuries, a sheriff's office spokesman told WRAL News. There were 23 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, and a driver on board the bus when it rolled...
cbs17
Moore County Schools to remain closed through Thursday
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School System announced Tuesday all schools will remain closed through Thursday. Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County, the school system has closed all schools through Thursday with a determination for Friday coming during a press conference being held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, an announcement from the schools said.
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
cbs17
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
cbs17
Fuquay-Varina middle schooler fires gun, school staff step in to confiscate it: officials
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina middle school was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun Thursday morning, Wake County Schools said in a statement. “At 7:59 this morning during arrival, a student who was inside a classroom discharged a weapon at the classroom window,”...
cbs17
35,000 still in the dark in Moore County; power fix now set for Wednesday night, Duke Energy says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County enters a fourth night largely in the dark, Duke Energy officials said Tuesday they plan to restore power a day earlier than planned. Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference, Moore County officials said there have been more than 600 calls to 911 since the power outage began. Authorities have investigated hundreds of the calls — from burglary to EMS to carbon monoxide concerns.
cbs17
Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The power is back on in Moore County, but the investigation into who shot at two Duke Energy substations continues. Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
cbs17
NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal Durham crash involving elderly man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., the State highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County. The preliminary...
NC price gouging law in force as massive power outage continues in Moore County, officials say
An attack on two electrical substations knocked the power out for 45,000 energy customers beginning after 7 p.m. Saturday. There were still 35,000 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.
'It's horrible': Moore County residents recovering from power outage
Despite power being restored to all Duke Energy customers in Moore County, recovery is still an uphill battle for some in the community.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Person flown to hospital after Robeson County deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in Robeson County. In a Facebook post, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a […]
cbs17
12-year-old fired gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, sheriff’s office says
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old that attends Fuquay-Varina Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
Moore County Schools to remain closed for next 2 days as power slowly coming back on
Moore County Schools said Tuesday afternoon that no classes will be held Wednesday or Thursday. A determination for Friday will be announced by Thursday.
cbs17
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
cbs17
Lights slowly turning on throughout Moore County, but most residents, businesses remain in the dark
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage. Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night. But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern...
Comments / 0