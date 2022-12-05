CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County enters a fourth night largely in the dark, Duke Energy officials said Tuesday they plan to restore power a day earlier than planned. Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference, Moore County officials said there have been more than 600 calls to 911 since the power outage began. Authorities have investigated hundreds of the calls — from burglary to EMS to carbon monoxide concerns.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO