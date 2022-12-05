ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Moore County Schools open Friday, will operate on regular schedule

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County School System announced Thursday it will open on a normal schedule Friday after being closed Monday-Thursday. Superintendent Tim Locklear said Sunday that determinations for schools would come on a “day-by-day” basis, allowing the county to adjust the schedule as needed for when the power came back on.
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina Middle School will be closed Friday following a gun incident Thursday inside a classroom there. The school was placed on a code-red lockdown Thursday morning after a student fired a gun at a window, Wake County Schools said in a statement. “Our school will...
Moore County Schools to remain closed through Thursday

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School System announced Tuesday all schools will remain closed through Thursday. Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County, the school system has closed all schools through Thursday with a determination for Friday coming during a press conference being held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, an announcement from the schools said.
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
35,000 still in the dark in Moore County; power fix now set for Wednesday night, Duke Energy says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County enters a fourth night largely in the dark, Duke Energy officials said Tuesday they plan to restore power a day earlier than planned. Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference, Moore County officials said there have been more than 600 calls to 911 since the power outage began. Authorities have investigated hundreds of the calls — from burglary to EMS to carbon monoxide concerns.
Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The power is back on in Moore County, but the investigation into who shot at two Duke Energy substations continues. Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
12-year-old fired gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, sheriff’s office says

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old that attends Fuquay-Varina Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
