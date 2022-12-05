ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbWrt_0jYEgK2S00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.

Most of the crime reports have been on larceny around the island of Oahu. CrimeMapping reports more than 255 reports of larceny on island within the past week.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Larceny is the act of stealing any property or article that is not taken by violence, force or fraud.

An example of larceny around Oahu would be stealing a bicycle, motor vehicle part or shoplifting.

According to CrimeMapping the second highest crime reports to HPD have been vehicle break-ins with more than 100 reports in the past seven days.

Top reported crimes on Oahu this past week:

  • Larceny – 255
  • Vandalism – 101
  • Vehicle break-in / Theft – 109
  • Assault – 81
  • Burglary – 53
  • Motor vehicle theft – 87
  • Fraud – 33
  • Drugs / Alcohol – 14
  • Sex crime – 24

Robbery, DUI, disturbing the peace and weapons had less than 20 incident reports each within the past week.

To view the latest crime reports near you head to CrimeMapping’s website and type in your address, zip code or location you are interested in.

Most crime incidents were reported on Monday, Tuesday or Saturday according to CrimeMapping data.

Comments / 4

Sparky Rodrigues
3d ago

If police didn’t have to deal with homeless issues or sweeps would police have more time to SOLVE or PREVENT crimes? What is cost to do a sweep?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Negotiations continue in hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crisis negotiators are still on scene as a police standoff with a barricade suspect at Waikiki hotel continues Thursday night. The barricade situation triggered road closures and the partial evacuation of a hotel, Honolulu police said. Authorities said around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Ohia Waikiki...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete in the brutal killing of a Haleiwa woman in 2017. In a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors described some of the weapons the duo used to kill Telma Boinville while she was cleaning a vacation rental home in Pupukea.
HALEIWA, HI
KHON2

Suspect appears in court for Waikiki cold case murder charge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in a 1972 murder in Waikiki appeared in court, via conference call, Thursday. Tudor Chirila is charged with murder in the second degree for the killing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson, in her Waikiki apartment. Chirila fought his extradition from California for several months but was returned to Honolulu to face […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inmate sentenced for assaulting officers at Federal Detention Center Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a 37-year-old inmate to seven years in prison for assaulting two correctional officers at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu over two years ago. Court documents say on March 23, 2020, David Akui-Cabanilla, III used two makeshift weapons —...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect arrested in stabbing death of security guard in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a security guard at Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe. Honolulu Police confirms a 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is being held on a complaint of second-degree murder. His identity will be released once charges are filed.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an intense islandwide manhunt, police arrested a 51-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in connection with the fatal stabbing of a security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall. The Honolulu Police Department said William Michael Bell faces second-degree murder charges. He was arrested by the Windward Oahu Crime...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a beloved security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall. Authorities said William Michael Bell was charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $500,000. Bell was arrested Wednesday on murder charges following...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

KHON2

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy