Agnes E. “Aggie” DeGross, age 84, of New Prague, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home at Praha Village in New Prague. Aggie was born on June 21, 1938 in New Market Township to Alois and Susan (Friedges) Wagner. She attended St. Nicholas Catholic School where she first met the young man who captured her heart. On September 13, 1958 she and Ronald L. DeGross were married at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market. Tragedy would strike this young couple with Ron’s untimely death at age 42, thrusting Aggie into raising her six children on her own. Nothing was daunting for her, a characteristic that followed her throughout her life. Aggie took on the challenge, learning new skills as needed. She helped on the farm when her husband was alive, took on the books of the business when that was needed, and eventually worked as a baker at Queen of Peace Hospital for over 20 years.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO