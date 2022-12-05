CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO