Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax
COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
Cottonwood, Bovill Among Those Awarded Drinking Water and Wastewater System Grants
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers, and all...
Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area Set to Open for 2022-23 Season on December 17
GRANGEVILLE - In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area announced they will open for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, December 17, 2022! Lifts for skiing and tubing will be in operation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Snowhaven also announced that it has filled its once...
Friday Afternoon Structure Fire in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.
Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released
UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions
LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
'Leading Idaho' Initiative Pays for new Orofino Airport Snow Removal Truck
BOISE - Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative recently helped fund $75,000 in new snow-removal equipment for the Orofino Municipal Airport. The newly purchased truck is set up for sanding, deicing, and plowing. Orofino averages 21.4 inches of snow each winter season. The airport is located about a mile...
Off-Duty Deputy Who Was Injured After Being Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying to Help Motorist Get Unstuck from Snow Expected to Make Full Recovery
The Colfax man who was injured after becoming pinned between two vehicles while attempting to help one of them become unstuck from the snow has been identified as Cory Alcantar, who is a Deputy with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Alcantar, who was not "working" at the time of the...
Moscow Middle School to be Closed Friday Due to High-Rate of Absences
MOSCOW - Moscow Middle School will be closed on Friday, December 9, 2022 due to a high-rate of absences caused by flu-like symptoms, Moscow School District Superintendent Gregory Bailey has announced. All other schools in the Moscow School District will remain open as usual. All Moscow Middle School after-school activities...
Bond Set at $250,000 for Lewiston Man Charged with Felony Domestic Battery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
LEWISTON - On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F in Lewiston for report of a domestic incident involving a firearm. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, upon arriving officers made contact...
Annual Jazz Choir Holiday Concert Scheduled for December 8 at ICCU Arena
MOSCOW - Hundreds of area high school singers will join students and faculty from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music for the annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 8 in the ICCU Arena. The concert, which is free to attend, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Helping Hands Rescue 'Desperate' for Dog and Cat Fosters
LEWISTON - Helping Hands Rescue took to social media on Thursday with a plea looking for dog and cat fosters. "We are desperate," read a post from HHR. At the time of this writing on December 8, HHR has an urgent need for puppy fosters. HHR continues to receive calls...
Lewiston Man Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Battery After Allegedly Discharging Firearm During Domestic Dispute
LEWISTON - On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F in Lewiston for report of a domestic incident involving a firearm. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, upon arriving officers made contact...
Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation
BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
More Than 550 Students Set to Graduate from University of Idaho This Saturday
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 in the ICCU Arena in Moscow. According to the university, more than 565 students are eligible to receive 581 degrees. Best-selling author and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School Heidi K. Gardner will...
WDFW Commission to Discuss Potential Purchase of Land Near Boggan's Access in Asotin County During Meeting Next Week
ASOTIN COUNTY – From December 8-10, 2022, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will convene at the Clarkston Event Center to discuss a number of topics, including the Washington predator-prey project, and potential future land acquisitions. According to the agenda, one of the items the Committee will discuss on...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0