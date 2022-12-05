ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax

COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
COLFAX, WA
Friday Afternoon Structure Fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.
CLARKSTON, WA
Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released

UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
MOSCOW, ID
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions

LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
LEWISTON, ID
Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation

BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
BOISE, ID
WDFW Commission to Discuss Potential Purchase of Land Near Boggan's Access in Asotin County During Meeting Next Week

ASOTIN COUNTY – From December 8-10, 2022, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will convene at the Clarkston Event Center to discuss a number of topics, including the Washington predator-prey project, and potential future land acquisitions. According to the agenda, one of the items the Committee will discuss on...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
