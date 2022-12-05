Read full article on original website
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson. Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
