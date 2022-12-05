Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
Doga at Pup Plaza (San Jose)
Your Doga instructor will guide you and your pup through a 60-minute yoga practice and provide moments throughout the class for you to bond, reward, and breathe with your dog. You will be encouraged to share your energy with your dog and explore the natural bond that exists between you and your canine best friend. Doga will provide you an opportunity to learn from your dog how to be in the present and have fun, while our dogs may pick up the calm and focus of our practice, eventually becoming more relaxed and comfortable with sharing a space with others.
funcheap.com
“Octopuses Have Zero Bones” Book Reading + Activities (SF)
Octopuses Have Zero Bones: Book Reading and Activities. Note: Free with museum admission-and it’s always free for Daytime members. Just bring your membership card and ID. Do you wonder how many bones an octopus has? How many miles a trip to the moon and back is? How many leaves are on an oak tree? And what happens when you keep placing zeroes at the end of numbers?
funcheap.com
Patricia Piccinini: “A Tangled Path Sustains Us” Exhibit (Dec. 22-Jan. 28)
10 December 2022 – 28 January 2023; Tu, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am-5:30pm; Thur 11am-7pm; Opening reception Dec 10, 3-5pm Simultaneously captivating and discomforting, Patricia Piccinini’s sculptures, films, and environments confront viewers with possible ecological and genetic consequences of the way we live. In her third solo exhibition at Hosfelt Gallery, the Australian artist creates a life-size diorama of a forest from recycled scrap wood and paper. The viewer enters an immersive space, inhabited by mutated beings that Piccinini imagines have evolved to survive the existential threats of human impact – raising questions about how we treat other species, other humans, and the planet we cohabitate.
funcheap.com
Free NA Red Wine + Pizza Party from Boisson & Surely Wines (SF)
To celebrate the launch of Surely’s new NA bubbly red wine, which pairs perfectly with pizza, and to kick off the free-spirited holiday season, Boisson and Surely are hosting the ultimate pizza party, just without the hangover. Where: Boisson, San Francisco – 333 Hayes Street, Hayes Valley. Date:...
funcheap.com
World Cup Viewing Party: England vs France + 10% Off Food & Drinks at Underdogs Cantina (SF)
World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it’s a quarterfinal After both countries cruised to victory in the last 16 on Sunday, England and tournament holders France will face off in a heavyweight World Cup quarter-final this Saturday. Join your...
funcheap.com
Snow Day Sensory Play by Ooey Gooey Events (SF)
Looking for a unique holiday event you can enjoy with your kids? Look no further. Enjoy the unique atmosphere of Spark Social SF while your kids are fully engaged in up to five hours of sensory play! Enjoy your delicious food truck meal, socialize, or even… dare we say… finish a conversation?
funcheap.com
Caught in the Act Cabaret: A Holiday Extravaganza (SF)
Caught in the Act Cabaret: a Holiday Extravaganza at the Great Star Theater in SF Chinatown. Bringing you the best performers in the bay area for an extraordinary experience that you won’t soon forget including Sgt. Die Wies, Pearl E. Gates, Red Bettie, Emma Peel, Geulah Finman, Jazzabelle, and DJ DaDa. Hosted by Trixie Fou Laurant and Juicy D. Light.
funcheap.com
Frisco Daze Holidaze Market (SF)
Come enjoy some slaps, good food/drinks and support ya local small businesses for the holidays! Get your significant other, family, friends something special from us or any of our dope vendor lineup! ⛄. @saucefamcollective providing all the vibes. @friscomija89. @theresnothingbolder. @bornagainthriftsf. @friscoslums. @thepuddlesclub. @sanfam__. @baypedestrian. @sf.citycrafts. @delacity. @friscokidclothing. @stormcloudpress. @jewels.delasoul.
funcheap.com
de Young Museum Free Day (First Tuesdays)
De Young Museum Free Day (First Tuesdays) Located in beautiful Golden Gate Park, the de Young Museum is a landmark art museum founded in 1895. Your visit includes a whirlwind trip around the world as the museum’s collections feature priceless treasures and works of arts from the 17th through the 20th centuries from the Americas, textile arts, and art of Africa and Oceania.
funcheap.com
“Christmas Postcards” Choral Concert (SF)
Music from 6 continents and 500 years! Led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, SF Choral Artists celebrates the season with music from Peru, Kenya, Latvia, Australia, and Korea among others: sweet and spicy, dreamy and driving, introspective and celebratory. Other highlights include beloved works of Sweelinck and Vaughan Williams, four world premieres (including Composer-in-Residence Samuel C. Nedel , and Composer-Not-in-Residence Caroline Mallonee) and works by Bay Area favorites Roger Nixon and Henry Mollicone, in whose memory the program is dedicated.
funcheap.com
SF’s “A Very Merry Misfit Cabaret” + New Years Eve Spectacular (Dec. 9-31)
What would the holidays be like without Misfit Cabaret’s HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA? You don’t have to find out!. This year, Brendan Getzell, our resident Musical Director is in a rut; it has been a very hard year. But magical holiday fairy Candysprinkles is here to bring the holiday cheer. Sharing a bevy with the best performers in the bay area performing to Live Music, decked out in holiday regalia, a staggering amount of glass holiday decorations, holiday classics, and so much glitter! Help Candysprinkles make her Christmas quota and cheer up grumpy Brendan in the process!
funcheap.com
Free Castro Theatre Movie Night “The Law of Love” (SF)
Frameline & KingdomNL present: The Law of Love (2022) captures the battle to open up marriage to same-sex couples in the Czech Republic. The documentary, The Law of Love (2022) by Barbora Chalupová captures the long battle to open up marriage to same-sex couples in the Czech Republic. Despite the fact that Czech public opinion massively supports marriage equality, the brave (and very patient) activists have to battle conservative politicians, the church and violent right-wing extremists. When it comes to legalizing marriage, ignorance and hatred suddenly appear, showing that the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in Europe is not over. You can find the trailer here.
funcheap.com
30th Annual “Bethlehem A.D.” – USA’s Largest Living Nativity Scene
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that one of the USA’s largest living nativity scenes is hosting its final Bethlehem A.D.. a Bay Area tradition for the past 30 years. Sadly, the “Disneyland of Nativity scenes” is hosting its last event this year because the land has been sold. The event organizers do not think the event will carry on unless new land is offered and new organizers take up the event elsewhere.
funcheap.com
Final Night: “Bethlehem A.D.”: USA’s Largest Living Nativity Scene
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that one of the USA’s largest living nativity scenes is hosting its final Bethlehem A.D.. a Bay Area tradition for the past 30 years. Sadly, the “Disneyland of Nativity scenes” is hosting its last event this year because the land has been sold. The event organizers do not think the event will carry on unless new land is offered and new organizers take up the event elsewhere.
funcheap.com
Yappy Hour: After-Hour Party for Animal Lovers (Walnut Creek)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Join ARF for Yappy Hour, an evening of fun for animal-lovers ages 21+. Unwind after work over cold drinks, smiling faces, and the company of new friends. Doesn’t that sound paw-sitively amazing?. Come in your ugliest holiday sweater for a chance to...
funcheap.com
SF’s “SantaCon”: City-Wide Santa Pub Crawl
“SantaCon” is San Francisco’s annual city-wide Santas-only pub crawl happening on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Get details on 2022 events at the public SantaCon SF Facebook group. This flash mob-type event brings together hundreds of slightly sober people dressed in Santa costumes parading around the city, visiting landmarks...
funcheap.com
SF’s Great Highway Will Stay Car-Free on Weekends Until 2025
Thanks to SF Chronicle for sharing the news that San Francisco’s Great Highway will remain car-free on weekends for the next three years through December 31, 2025 after the Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday. The Great Highway stretches 3.8 miles down San Francisco’s western coast, bordering Ocean Beach....
funcheap.com
Playful Learning at the Children’s Creativity Museum (SF)
There’s always something engaging for preschoolers in our new exhibition, “Art and Design: Intertwined.” Through December, children can solve a winter-themed Mystery Box Challenge, design floating snowflakes, and add to the Winter Wonderland collaborative mural. Educators are always on hand to engage kids with hands-on science-and-art activities and engaging projects.
funcheap.com
Killer Police Robots Won’t Be Coming to SF After All
Following local protests and international criticism, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors reversed a decision on Tuesday that would have allowed law enforcement to deploy armed robots. Last Tuesday, the board gave a go-ahead for the police to use killer remote-controlled robots in what police have described as dire, life and death situations. With the approval came widespread contention against it, both from international and local community members, civil rights organizations and labor groups.
funcheap.com
SF Considers Allowing Police to Use Armed Robots to Kill
A day before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to take a final vote on a policy allowing police to deploy armed robots, opponents gathered at City Hall to decry the decision. Lead by supervisors Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen and Board President Shamann Walton, the group included representatives...
