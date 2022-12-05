Your Doga instructor will guide you and your pup through a 60-minute yoga practice and provide moments throughout the class for you to bond, reward, and breathe with your dog. You will be encouraged to share your energy with your dog and explore the natural bond that exists between you and your canine best friend. Doga will provide you an opportunity to learn from your dog how to be in the present and have fun, while our dogs may pick up the calm and focus of our practice, eventually becoming more relaxed and comfortable with sharing a space with others.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO