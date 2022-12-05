ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show.

Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official. Gebert, who is still listed as the Town of Bergen Clerk, also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer in a case filed Jan. 12, 2022 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A plea and argued sentencing hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. with Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill.

An investigation began more than 10 months after the 2020 presidential election, after a complaint of a possible double vote by a Marathon County resident. According to the criminal complaint, voting information showed a woman who appeared to vote twice, once under her former name in the Town of Bergen and once under her current name in Edgar. That led the Wisconsin Elections Commission to believe she voted twice.

But the woman told a special investigator that she voted just once, in Edgar, and was unaware that her name was on the Town of Bergen voting roll prior to being contacted.

Poll workers from that day initially denied knowing anything about the signature. But one woman disclosed that the woman had not voted twice – but the signature was the result of “exhausted people at the end of the day making a poor decision,” according to the investigator’s report.

Then on Oct. 13, 2021, Gebert met with an investigator and said she would take responsibility for the events of the Nov. 3, 2020 election, when at the end of the night three poll workers were allegedly unable to find one of the voter numbers, so they wrote the missing number under the woman’s name in order to “close the books.” After the poll workers wrote the number in the sign-in book and alerted her, Gebert signed the woman’s name, according to court documents.

Gebert allegedly acknowledged that signing the woman’s name was a crime.

After being summoned into court on Jan. 20, Judge O’Neill allowed Gebert to be released on a $500 signature bond and continue with her Town of Bergen employment, though she was ordered to be supervised when her duties involved elections. Then in February, the judge added a bond condition that prohibited Gebert from participating, advising, directing or facilitating election duties, court records show. She was bound over for trial in May.

A plea agreement was reached in November, but details have not been made public. On Tuesday, attorneys on both sides will make their arguments to Judge O’Neill before Gebert is sentenced.

