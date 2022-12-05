A new café focused on loose leaf teas is preparing to open in East Baltimore this month in the former home of longtime coffee shop Patterson Perk. Culture Cup Café is owner Renee Harris' first brick-and-mortar business where she plans to sell a variety of teas, coffees, baked goods and breakfast and lunch options. Harris, who is a tea drinker herself, said she sees the beverage as something global that spans cultures and can bring people together, hence the shop's name.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO