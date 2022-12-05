Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Related
wmar2news
Helping Students Living in Poverty
One in two Baltimore County Public School students live in poverty. Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell and Rina Rhyne from the Student Support Network talk about how the organization helps students in need make the most out of school. T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore...
severnaparkvoice.com
SPHS Changes Principals
Severna Park High School will say goodbye to Principal Patrick Bathras as he retires on January 1 of the new year. Assistant Principal Lindsay Abruzzo will take over the position. Over the course of 15 years as Severna Park’s principal, and a total career of 30 years with Anne Arundel...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Check out over 50 local handcrafted artists at the annual Holiday Heap festival Saturday
The Charm City Craft Mafia will host its annual Holiday Heap this Saturday with a winter festival featuring local & regional artists, crafters, and specialty food vendors. The free event will take place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2640 St. Paul St., with 51 local, craft vendors to shop from.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott, Wes Moore celebrate Mondawmin Community Center grand opening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — JPMorgan Chase Chairman, CEO Jamie Dimon, Mayor Scott and Wes Moore cut the ribbon at Chase’s new Mondawmin Community Center Branch official grand opening. This innovative branch is unique to the Chase branch network as its only one of 14 branches of its kind across...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Looking into Baltimore: Impacts of food insecurity
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) 2021 report on household food security in the U.S., 13.5 million households are food insecure. Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for a Livable Future conducted a study in 2018, which reported that one in four Baltimore residents live in areas that lack accessible options for healthy and affordable food.
weaa.org
Morgan News Hour: 12-8-2022
The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed from a Russian prison. Hospitals nationwide are struggling with the so-called tripledemic caused by a combination of COVID, Flu and...
baltimorefishbowl.com
From proposal to reality: Roland Park Community Foundation unveils new video that outlines sweeping vision and next steps for the creation of Hillside Park
Nearly one year after the Roland Park Community Foundation was selected to buy land from the Baltimore Country Club to create a new civic amenity called Hillside Park, its members are focusing on what they need to do to make it a reality. Members of the foundation this month released...
Wbaltv.com
Back in the Kitchen with Blair: Honeygrow opens its third Baltimore location
BEL AIR, Md. — Welcome to WBAL-TV's newest web series called "Back in the Kitchen with Blair." In the inaugural episode, I attended the grand opening of the new Honeygrow restaurant in Bel Air. People familiar with the previous series "Back to Cooking Basics with Blair" know I was...
Alicia Wilson to Become Vice President For Global Philanthropy At JPMorgan Chase
Alicia Wilson, Johns Hopkins’ inaugural vice president for economic development and community partnerships, will leave at the end of the year to become vice president for global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase. Her drive, creativity, savvy, and deep passion and love for Baltimore, helped leverage Johns Hopkins’ resources and expertise...
This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall
A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair
TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
wypr.org
Good news? More Maryland kindergarteners are ready for school. Bad news? It’s not nearly enough
About 42% of kindergarteners across Maryland are considered academically ready for the classroom this year. That’s an improvement on the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment when only 40% were academically prepared last year, Maryland State Board of Education data shows. But not nearly enough children are academically prepared for those...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
baltimorefishbowl.com
In Baltimore, the anniversary of John Lennon’s death still brings gentle weeping
On the day of my wedding at the Loyola College chapel, I signed the guest register “John Lennon,” a bit of fiction that pleased the rock-and-roll make-believe in me. It was Saturday, December 6, 1980. Deborah and I were 22. The reception was at the Polish National Alliance...
Wbaltv.com
Patterson Park is getting a new café with a focus on tea
A new café focused on loose leaf teas is preparing to open in East Baltimore this month in the former home of longtime coffee shop Patterson Perk. Culture Cup Café is owner Renee Harris' first brick-and-mortar business where she plans to sell a variety of teas, coffees, baked goods and breakfast and lunch options. Harris, who is a tea drinker herself, said she sees the beverage as something global that spans cultures and can bring people together, hence the shop's name.
Baltimore City Schools proposing new inclement weather plan
Baltimore City School officials are proposing some new changes concerning how they deal with snow days.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
themsuspokesman.com
Shooting threat to Morgan’s campus: What really happened?
Was there an active shooter? Was Quintin Tyrell Stewart on Morgan State University’s campus? Was he arrested?. These are some of the questions and rumors that quickly circulated around Morgan’s campus after Stewart left a verbal threat to “shoot up” the Office of Human Resources on Tuesday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
Comments / 1