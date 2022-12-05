ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

wmar2news

Helping Students Living in Poverty

One in two Baltimore County Public School students live in poverty. Dr. Laurie Taylor-Mitchell and Rina Rhyne from the Student Support Network talk about how the organization helps students in need make the most out of school. T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

SPHS Changes Principals

Severna Park High School will say goodbye to Principal Patrick Bathras as he retires on January 1 of the new year. Assistant Principal Lindsay Abruzzo will take over the position. Over the course of 15 years as Severna Park’s principal, and a total career of 30 years with Anne Arundel...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Looking into Baltimore: Impacts of food insecurity

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) 2021 report on household food security in the U.S., 13.5 million households are food insecure. Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for a Livable Future conducted a study in 2018, which reported that one in four Baltimore residents live in areas that lack accessible options for healthy and affordable food.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 12-8-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed from a Russian prison. Hospitals nationwide are struggling with the so-called tripledemic caused by a combination of COVID, Flu and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall

A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education members name new chair, vice chair

TOWSON, MD—At their first meeting as new members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County on December 6, a new chair and vice chair were named. Jane Lichter was selected to serve as Board chair while Robin Harvey was selected as vice chair. Both officers will serve a one-year term.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patterson Park is getting a new café with a focus on tea

A new café focused on loose leaf teas is preparing to open in East Baltimore this month in the former home of longtime coffee shop Patterson Perk. Culture Cup Café is owner Renee Harris' first brick-and-mortar business where she plans to sell a variety of teas, coffees, baked goods and breakfast and lunch options. Harris, who is a tea drinker herself, said she sees the beverage as something global that spans cultures and can bring people together, hence the shop's name.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
themsuspokesman.com

Shooting threat to Morgan’s campus: What really happened?

Was there an active shooter? Was Quintin Tyrell Stewart on Morgan State University’s campus? Was he arrested?. These are some of the questions and rumors that quickly circulated around Morgan’s campus after Stewart left a verbal threat to “shoot up” the Office of Human Resources on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE

