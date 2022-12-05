Read full article on original website
The Verge
The FTC is suing Microsoft to block its Activision Blizzard purchase
The FTC has filed a legal challenge to try and block Microsoft’s plan to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, according to a press release from the regulator. The lawsuit was filed today after weeks of back and forth between Microsoft, Sony, and regulators over competition concerns and the future of Call of Duty. The FTC argues that the acquisition would “enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.” You can read the FTC’s redacted complaint here or embedded at the bottom of this article.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: Todd Howard gives ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ release update as Microsoft readies to fight FTC in court over Activision deal
Todd Howard is probably to blame for many gamers spending their best years playing Bethesda Softworks role-playing games over and over again. As if that reputation wasn’t already legendary enough, the man wants to do it again with the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6, which is no doubt fully in production now that the studio’s work on Starfield has almost finished.
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
Business Insider
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets backing of major tech union
The president of the Communications Workers of America argued to the FTC that the governing body should approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
FTC looks to block Microsoft’s $69B acquisition of gaming giant Activision
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission voted Thursday to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Santa Monica-based gaming company Activision Blizzard, best known for games such as “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”. The proposed $69 billion deal was announced in January, but it...
Vox
The US government wants to stop the biggest deal in video game history
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing to block Microsoft’s massive $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, saying it will harm competition in the gaming market.
geekwire.com
ComicBook
Xbox Being Sued by FTC Over Activision Blizzard Acquisition
UPDATE: Microsoft has issued a statement regarding the FTC's decision to The Verge: "We continue to believe that this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers," Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, said in a statement to The Verge. "We have been committed since Day One to addressing competition concerns, including by offering earlier this week proposed concessions to the FTC. While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court."
CBS News
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
Activision CEO confident "this deal will close" despite FTC suing Microsoft
The situation only "sounds alarming," according to Bobby Kotick
Gizmodo
