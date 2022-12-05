ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

The FTC is suing Microsoft to block its Activision Blizzard purchase

The FTC has filed a legal challenge to try and block Microsoft’s plan to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, according to a press release from the regulator. The lawsuit was filed today after weeks of back and forth between Microsoft, Sony, and regulators over competition concerns and the future of Call of Duty. The FTC argues that the acquisition would “enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.” You can read the FTC’s redacted complaint here or embedded at the bottom of this article.
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Gaming News: Todd Howard gives ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ release update as Microsoft readies to fight FTC in court over Activision deal

Todd Howard is probably to blame for many gamers spending their best years playing Bethesda Softworks role-playing games over and over again. As if that reputation wasn’t already legendary enough, the man wants to do it again with the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6, which is no doubt fully in production now that the studio’s work on Starfield has almost finished.
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
geekwire.com

Pentagon splits giant cloud contract among Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle

Correction: This story previously misstated the total value of the contracts. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded cloud contracts with a combined potential value of up to $9 billion to Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle, expanding and splitting up work that has been a past lightning rod of controversy. “The...
TheStreet

Why Amazon Could Bring Back Jeff Bezos as CEO (Thanks, Disney)

Bob Chapek made a lot of small mistakes as the CEO of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. He bungled the very public Scarlett Johansson salary negotiations, failed to back his company's LGBTQ position in the "don't say gay" controversy with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and he angered many of the company's top creative executives by changing the company's structure.
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
ComicBook

Xbox Being Sued by FTC Over Activision Blizzard Acquisition

UPDATE: Microsoft has issued a statement regarding the FTC's decision to The Verge: "We continue to believe that this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers," Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, said in a statement to The Verge. "We have been committed since Day One to addressing competition concerns, including by offering earlier this week proposed concessions to the FTC. While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court."
CBS News

Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?

