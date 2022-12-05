ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robyn Dixon Plays Wendy Osefo + Candiace Dillard Bassett Regrets Hurting Karen Huger

Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo had a positive moment on the recent episode of RHOP. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon has been receiving a lot of backlash from fans over her actions on the current season. She fell out with Wendy Osefo during the previous season. As we reported, Robyn and Wendy fell out during Wendy’s feud with Gizelle Bryant. Wendy didn’t appreciate Gizelle bringing cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo to the show. Gizelle said she didn’t believe them. However, she wondered if the gossip was behind Wendy’s decision to get some work done to her body. So Gizelle convinced Ashley Darby to bring this up to Wendy. And things went left. Wendy dragged Robyn because she thought she was in on Gizelle’s plan. So they haven’t been on good terms since.
RHOP Husband Eddie Osefo Claps Back at Robyn Dixon Amid Her Feud with Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton’s assault on Wendy Osefo is a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. The recent episode was a very controversial one. Mia Thornton invited all of the ladies to Miami for a girls’ trip. She decided to take them to Peter Thomas’ Bar One establishment. However, things took a turn after Peter told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He didn’t like how things went down when they attempted to collaborate on opening a Nigerian lounge. Mia wasted no time confronting Wendy about this in front of the other women. And she said that Wendy was wrong to not check in with Peter once she touched down in Miami.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka. "I went home to be with my son,...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Tia Mowry Shares What Lead To Her Divorce

Tia stopped by the Today Show and opened up about her public divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.

