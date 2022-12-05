Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo had a positive moment on the recent episode of RHOP. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon has been receiving a lot of backlash from fans over her actions on the current season. She fell out with Wendy Osefo during the previous season. As we reported, Robyn and Wendy fell out during Wendy’s feud with Gizelle Bryant. Wendy didn’t appreciate Gizelle bringing cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo to the show. Gizelle said she didn’t believe them. However, she wondered if the gossip was behind Wendy’s decision to get some work done to her body. So Gizelle convinced Ashley Darby to bring this up to Wendy. And things went left. Wendy dragged Robyn because she thought she was in on Gizelle’s plan. So they haven’t been on good terms since.

