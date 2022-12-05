No. 18 UCLA will play Pittsburgh for the first time in 50 years when the teams meet at the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. The UCLA Bruins and the Pittsburgh Panthers played each season except one between 1958 and 1972, when the series ended. UCLA has a 9-5 all-time edge over Pittsburgh. The teams went in different directions in the season’s final month. UCLA lost two of its last three games while Pitt went 4-0 in November. The Bruins are looking to match the program’s record with a 10th win this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO