Sun Bowl: Where to buy tickets to No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt football game

No. 18 UCLA will play Pittsburgh for the first time in 50 years when the teams meet at the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. The UCLA Bruins and the Pittsburgh Panthers played each season except one between 1958 and 1972, when the series ended. UCLA has a 9-5 all-time edge over Pittsburgh. The teams went in different directions in the season’s final month. UCLA lost two of its last three games while Pitt went 4-0 in November. The Bruins are looking to match the program’s record with a 10th win this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Orleans Bowl: Where to buy tickets to South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky game

Western Kentucky and South Alabama will face off in the New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 21. This will be Western Kentucky’s ninth bowl appearance in the last 11 years after not making one since 1975. The South Alabama Jaguars had a chance to win the Sun Belt championship last week, but league champion Troy had to lose and did not. Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed ranks second nationally with 4,249 passing yards. The Jaguars’ La’Damian Webb has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Rams vs. Raiders: Free live stream, will Baker Mayfield make debut on Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football could get even weirder this week. Baker Mayfield, claimed on waivers by the Rams on Tuesday afternoon, could start for Los Angeles if they don’t like how John Wolford (neck injury) looks in warmups. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Mayfield will be active and there’s a “real chance” he plays just two days after joining a new team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Springfield, MA
