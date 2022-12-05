Read full article on original website
Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Mia Had To Be The Character Who Died In 'The Best Man Holiday'
We caught up with the writer and director behind the film franchise and the upcoming Peacock series, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' at the premiere in Los Angeles. Much in the way The Best Man changed the careers of its ensemble cast, the 1999 romantic comedy also birthed the Hollywood journey of its director and writer Malcolm D. Lee. It also got him out of his mom and dad’s house. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” Lee told us on the red carpet for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters in LA.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Welcomes A New Baby To His Family
The 53-year-old rapper, who also goes by the name Love, revealed a new daughter named after him. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announced that he’s a father for the seventh time! The entrepreneur and music mogul made the surprise announcement today via Twitter and his Instagram story to welcome his newest daughter, “Love” Combs, to his family.
Al Roker Is ‘Incredibly Grateful’ To Return Home From The Hospital
The Today show weather anchor and his family couldn’t be happier. The day after Thanksgiving, Al Roker returned to the hospital. Yesterday, the 68-year-old shared that he’s been discharged from the hospital and is now back home via Instagram. He posted an image of himself in the kitchen of his family home.
