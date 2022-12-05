ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guinness Taproom in Chicago's West Loop Plans for St. Patrick's Day Opening

By Matt Berklan
The world-renowned beer company is building a taproom in Chicago's West Loop.

One of the world's most renowned beer brands has something big planned for Chicago. Ireland's Guinness is in the process of opening a 15,000-square-foot taproom in the West Loop. The Taproom will be located at 375 N Morgan Street — the former Pennsylvania Railroad Terminal location — just North of the Metra tracks.

Construction has already begun . The plan is to have the space open for St. Patrick's Day in 2023.

The Guinness Taproom will house the classic Guinness Draught Stout. This will be imported from Dublin to ensure the best glass of Guinness. The location will feature house a 10-barrel brewing system that will make some small-batch brews.

In addition to beer, the location will offer food and a house bakery similar to the Maryland taproom. Guests will also be able to enjoy tours of the facility and learn about the brewing process.

With 15,000 square feet to work with, the establishment will be able to house special events for the community.

Having a popular international brand like Guinness come to Chicago only makes the city even greater, especially when it comes to its variety of beer, food, and event spaces. St. Patrick's Day 2023 can't come soon enough!

