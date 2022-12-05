ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe

By William Mace
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oyfap_0jYEeXL500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mML00_0jYEeXL500

Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights.

Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your holidays are safe.

How to handle those holiday lights

  • Avoid overloading electrical outlets for both indoor and outdoor lights.
  • Limit connecting of holiday lights to 3 strands.
  • Do not use frayed, broken or worn string lights.
  • Use low wattage mini lights at 2.5-watts or energy efficient LED bulbs, which operate at a cool-to-the-touch temperature.
  • Always unplug tree lights before leaving home or going to sleep.

Watch this video on Christmas tree and lights safety.

And finally, make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms are working. To learn more about the Seattle Fire Department’s free smoke/CO alarm program, visit us online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44 thousand LED lights. The display can be seen at 4040 47th Ave SW, Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Evergreen Christmas Lights in Bothell: fun, festive and free!

To kick off our holiday season, our family decided to attend what has become a much-loved Bothell tradition, the Evergreen Christmas Lights. We braved the cold and the ice and were rewarded with a magical Christmas light show, enchanting train displays and a warm welcome. Getting there and parking. About...
BOTHELL, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Fire crews investigating cause of Tuesday morning Lynnwood house fire

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 6100 block of 208th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m., South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. When they arrived, they found the home’s residents — a man and a woman — standing outside with heavy black smoke pouring out the front door.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Cool and occasionally damp week ahead

SEATTLE - If you enjoyed our recent cool and wet weather, you'll love our forecast this week. We're tracking highs in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s! Even though the atmosphere is mainly quiet today, lowland rain and mountain snow surge back into Western Washington by Wednesday night.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Monorail is currently out of service Dec 5

Note: Link below will open new window. Seattle Center Monorail is currently out of service, we do not yet have an estimate of when it will resume normal operations. The system is currently experiencing a localized electrical issue. Please plan for alternative transportation options at this time.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations

The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
TACOMA, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Packer: The public won’t build a new surface parking lot near Pike Place Market after all

Ryan Packer has some wonderful news: Seattle City Light will not build its planned surface parking lot at Western Ave and Blanchard Street after all. Word of the proposed parking lot, located within the Western Ave business strip that extends north from Pike Place Market, was a huge disappointment after a public process revealed a clear desire for a park or other public space on the parcel that was formerly home for a Viaduct off-ramp.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in Ear at Interbay Encampment

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ear at an encampment in Interbay on Wednesday evening. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West for reports that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ear. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy