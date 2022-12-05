Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe

Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights.

Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your holidays are safe.

How to handle those holiday lights

Avoid overloading electrical outlets for both indoor and outdoor lights.

Limit connecting of holiday lights to 3 strands.

Do not use frayed, broken or worn string lights.

Use low wattage mini lights at 2.5-watts or energy efficient LED bulbs, which operate at a cool-to-the-touch temperature.

Always unplug tree lights before leaving home or going to sleep.

Watch this video on Christmas tree and lights safety.

And finally, make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms are working. To learn more about the Seattle Fire Department’s free smoke/CO alarm program, visit us online.