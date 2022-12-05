Read full article on original website
Here's Who Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Will Be In Wicked
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to “Ugly” Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she...
Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award
Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Including Kanye West in Family Events
Kim Kardashian isn't heartless. The Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West divorce may finally be settled, but that doesn't mean she's cutting ties with her ex. A source tells E! News that Kim...
Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!. The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
The Wichita Eagle
Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season
Several groups are already naming their best picks of the year.
Aladdin's Scott Weinger on His Life-Changing Role and the Joys of Working With Robin Williams
Watch: An Emotional Farewell by "Fuller House" Cast. If at feels like only yesterday you were watching Aladdin in a packed theater or singing along to "A Whole New World" in a car your parent was driving, Scott Weinger can relate. "When I was a kid, my mom would say...
Reese Witherspoon's Tracy Flick Is Back: All About Her Election Sequel
Watch: Reese Witherspoon Talks Possible Sweet Home Alabama SEQUEL. Reese Witherspoon, of course. Twenty-three years after playing Tracy Flick in the original movie, the actress is reprising her role in the new Paramount+ film Tracy Flick Can't Win, Paramount Pictures announced Dec. 8. The movie is based on Tom Perrotta's...
Ryan Reynolds Gushes About "My Heart" Blake Lively & Daughters
Deadpool? More like Deadcool. Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, officially joining the illustrious company of past...
2022 People's Choice Awards: Ellen Pompeo's Acceptance Speech Will Make You Want to Grab Your Person
Watch: Ellen Pompeo Sends Nod to Kris Jenner After Female TV Star Win. Grab your person, because Ellen Pompeo just won Female TV Star of 2022. The Grey's Anatomy star took home the top prize at the 2022 People's Choice Awards—which took place Dec. 6 at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.—after being nominated alongside Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the.
Actor Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up
A reason for Lydia Knight's latest Instagram Story? The Regrettes vocalist is setting the record straight on her relationship status. On Dec. 8, Lydia shared with her followers that she and Dylan...
Ted Danson Honors “Brilliant” Cheers Co-Star Kirstie Alley
Ted Danson is raising a glass in honor of his Cheers co-star, Kirstie Alley. The Mr. Mayor actor, 74, paid tribute to the actress, who died at the age of 71 on Dec. 5 after a short battle with...
Naya Rivera’s Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Trailer
The curtain is being pulled back on William McKinley High. In the first trailer for The Price of Glee, premiering Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery, the legacy of the beloved Fox series and the...
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date
Beyond the shadow of a doubt, season two is on the way. On Dec. 8, Netflix announced the official premiere date for season two of its fantasy drama Shadow and Bone—and it looks like fans won't...
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Aren't Afraid to Mix Business With Pleasure
Some couples Netflix and chill, some talk about ways they can completely rewrite the rulebook on the way things have always been done. We'll give you three guesses as to which category Sue Bird...
Ashton Kutcher Considered Jumping Off Balcony for Twin Michael Kutcher
Trigger warning: This article discusses suicidal ideation. Ashton Kutcher wanted to help his brother by any means necessary. Alongside twin Michael Kutcher, the That '70s Show actor opened up...
Khloe Kardashian Almost Missed Her Win at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Bible: Khloe Kardashian almost didn't make it on stage to accept the award for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards. After the accolade for Hulu's The Kardashians was announced,...
Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate on the Red Carpet With Mod-Style Dress
Watch: Margot Robbie REACTS to Kissing Brad Pitt - EXCLUSIVE. Once upon a time...Margot Robbie channeled an old-Hollywood star. The Babylon actress looked like the spitting image of '60s icon Sharon Tate at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment gala. Margot—who played the late actress in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood—wore a mod-style minidress for the Dec. 7 event in Los Angeles.
Pete Davidson Officially Returns to Instagram in a Surprising Way
BIE: Big Instagram Energy. Pete Davidson, 29, has made his grand return to Instagram, after having largely been off the social media platform since 2018—aside from a week-long stint occurring in...
