ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Family Turns Christmas Tree Into Play Tent for Kids

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yosY_0jYEeSvS00

This is genuine holiday magic.

If you're not ready for Christmas yet, you better step up your game. Need something fun for the entire family to do? There are plenty of options.

How about creating a winter wonderland in the form of silhouettes entirely made out of plywood? Or you can create a giant tent looking like a Christmas tree, as TikTok creator Belaun Johnson demonstrates in her video. Let's check it out.

View the original article to see embedded media.

I am in love with this! This is not only fun for the kids, but also for the adults in the room.

It looks like she and her husband used some metal rods designed for tents, or maybe they bought a teepee. It's hard to say, as they didn't disclose this. They then added some metal mesh all around it, secured it, and added some real-looking Christmas garlands.

The next step involved decorating it with Christmas lights, and ornaments. Here is a tutorial on how to hang these ornaments.

And lastly, they decorated the inside of the tent to make it nice and cozy, by adding some pillows and blankets.

So Christmassy!

TikTok seems to be hyped as well, looking at the comments section.

TikToker @ntumidesyns wrote,

"A million dollar idea!"

I agree! Many others also suggested for this creator to trademark this idea. I am not sure how it works but they should jump on that quickly, before someone else steals it.

And @lauralove5514 posted,

"This is so cool!!"

It sure is.

Another person (@thecraftycookiejar) said,

"This is awesome. I'd hide gifts inside!"

That's a great idea!

I'm sure her kids love this tent as well.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
pethelpful.com

Family Moves Dog's Bed to Make Room for the Tree and Hilarity Ensues

Change can be difficult, even when it's positive--just ask this precious Dachshund! She had to learn about compromise when her family moved her bed to make room for the Christmas tree, though things didn't go exactly as planned. Luckily for us, the new setup was even cuter than expected!. This...
News On 6

Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident

Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Tyla

Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree

People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
994
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy