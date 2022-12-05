ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown man arrested after throwing clock, menacing with archery bow

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wh2mG_0jYEeOdm00

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was arrested after police say he threw a clock at another person.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a person with a weapon. Through investigation it was found that 38-year-old Michael McGaughy of Jamestown allegedly threw a clock at a victim before menacing the victim with an archery bow.

McGaughy was charged with menacing and harassment and outstanding bench warrants.

He is being held pending arraignment.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man arrested after attempting to run over victim while baby was in the vehicle

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Traffic stop discovers over 9 pounds of fentanyl pills in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female is in custody after 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Jamestown, the Jamestown Police Department announced. Police say that around noon on Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl into […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced On Felony Weapon Charge

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 25-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced after allegedly threatening a person with a weapon on the city’s west side last Spring. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ayala was sentenced by Judge Foley to two years determinate in state prison and three years post release supervision after pleading guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

19 Arrested Following Three Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – 19 people were arrested following three drug raids in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. Several law enforcement agencies, led by Jamestown Police, executed search warrants at 628 Spring Street. in Jamestown, 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and 252 West Main Street in Falconer.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested following armed robberies at Rite Aid, Sunoco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was arrested following a number of armed robberies, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Erie Rodgers was arrested on Dec. 5 and was charged with four counts of robbery in the first degree. Police say additional charges are expected for an attempted robbery in Cheektowaga. Following an […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy