Jamestown man arrested after throwing clock, menacing with archery bow

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was arrested after police say he threw a clock at another person.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a person with a weapon. Through investigation it was found that 38-year-old Michael McGaughy of Jamestown allegedly threw a clock at a victim before menacing the victim with an archery bow.

McGaughy was charged with menacing and harassment and outstanding bench warrants.

He is being held pending arraignment.

