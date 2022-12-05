Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for 86-year-old man
Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), issued a Silver Alert for Paul M. Brown, 86, who was seen last Wednesday around 4 p.m. He was last seen leaving his home in the 1100 block Northwest 132nd Boulevard. He was driving a 2017 Charcoal Grey Toyota Prius with tag 2140VY. He was...
mycbs4.com
Homicide investigation underway after Gainesville man's body found in Micanopy
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death in Micanopy as a homicide, a spokesperson said. Thursday afternoon the Sheriff's Office identified the man as 37-year-old Corey Grimmage, from Gainesville. A person called around 12:20 PM Wednesday to report he found a body, the...
WCJB
FDLE investigates human remains found in Gilchrist County
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports human remains found near Bell are being investigated by agents and Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office deputies. FDLE Officials say the remains were found Monday in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have yet to be...
mycbs4.com
Donkeys recovered by Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says deputies found donkeys, and they do not know who the owner is. The Sheriff's Office says the animals were found near SW Deputy J Davis Lane and SW Red Maple Way. They ask anyone with information about the owner to call Detective Vargo at...
mycbs4.com
Levy County deputies chase Bronson woman after she fled during traffic stop
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Michelle McNeal, 34, of Bronson, fled from deputies after they attempted to stop her after she ran a stop sign. After a vehicle pursuit with other assisting deputies, McNeal came to a stop in front of 10670 Northeast 97 Place. Deputies say she then jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
WCJB
One man arrested after Bradford manhunt, two others in custody for another car theft
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men in Bradford County are behind bars in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say Darryel Cassels, 34, is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. The manhunt that ensued brought law enforcement, hunters and even a drone together to look for Cassels.
WCJB
Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who went on a crime spree in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies. Deputies say Monte Ellis, 21, went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak. In one of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies provide gifts for children in need
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some children in Columbia County are receiving Christmas gifts thanks to employees of the sheriff’s office. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees started a new tradition this year called “Deputy Claus for a Cause.” Workers started saving money in January to have funds to buy gifts for children this holiday season.
mycbs4.com
Armed robbery suspect wanted in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — Suwannee County Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis committed several armed robberies last weekend, and they are looking for him. The Sheriff's office says Ellis robbed someone in Live Oak, at gun point. Sunday evening, they say Ellis stole someone's car, while holding the victim at gun...
wfxl.com
MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile
The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
WCJB
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
mainstreetdailynews.com
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
darkhorsepressnow.com
11 Dogs Seized During Traffic Stop In Madison Now Property Of City And Looking For New Homes
On October 4, a member of the Madison Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in the City of Madison. The result of the stop was the seizure of 11 dogs that investigators believe were part of a large-scale dog fighting ring. The dogs...
mycbs4.com
ecbpublishing.com
Wanted for questioning
Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
Ga. poll workers deliver ballots after being pulled from crashed car by Jaws of Life, officials say
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Poll workers make sure your vote is counted by any means necessary, even if that means escaping a crashed car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, two Lowndes County poll workers were on their way to drop off voting...
WCJB
Gainesville woman suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 66-year-old woman from Gainesville suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. State troopers say a Ford pickup ran a stop sign on Northwest 78th Avenue around 6:40 Tuesday morning. They say an SUV hit the right side of the truck...
