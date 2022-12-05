ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

WCJB

FDLE investigates human remains found in Gilchrist County

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports human remains found near Bell are being investigated by agents and Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office deputies. FDLE Officials say the remains were found Monday in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have yet to be...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Donkeys recovered by Columbia County Sheriff's Office

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says deputies found donkeys, and they do not know who the owner is. The Sheriff's Office says the animals were found near SW Deputy J Davis Lane and SW Red Maple Way. They ask anyone with information about the owner to call Detective Vargo at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Levy County deputies chase Bronson woman after she fled during traffic stop

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Michelle McNeal, 34, of Bronson, fled from deputies after they attempted to stop her after she ran a stop sign. After a vehicle pursuit with other assisting deputies, McNeal came to a stop in front of 10670 Northeast 97 Place. Deputies say she then jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Armed robbery suspect wanted in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — Suwannee County Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis committed several armed robberies last weekend, and they are looking for him. The Sheriff's office says Ellis robbed someone in Live Oak, at gun point. Sunday evening, they say Ellis stole someone's car, while holding the victim at gun...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile

The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
HOMERVILLE, GA
WCJB

Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fort White man dies in High Springs crash

A 71-year-old Fort White man died on Tuesday when he was ejected from his pickup in a High Springs collision. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man drove onto US 441 from NW 239th Street at 6:20 p.m. when he crossed into the path of an SUV being driven by a 59-year-old High Springs woman.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Wanted for questioning

Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
MONTICELLO, FL

