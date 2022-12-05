Read full article on original website
Fox17
Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
Fox17
Partnership aims to help Michiganders reduce heating costs
(WXMI) — A handful of state and local coalitions announced a partnership that will bring attention to heating cost assistance programs in the state of Michigan. “People across the state have suffered jobs loss, housing instability, tragically lost loved ones throughout the pandemic,” says Tamara Johnson, Energy Assistance Director for DTE Energy. “Unfortunately, we hear stories like these every day when talking to customers.”
Fox17
Whitmer, Olivet College announce tuition-free scholarship program
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new scholarship program to Olivet College alongside President Steven M. Corey Thursday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship will commence in fall 2023, giving students in Michigan the opportunity to attend the small, private college tuition-free.
Fox17
Michigan church sues state over LGBTQ civil rights protections
(WXMI) — A Michigan church is suing the state over protections added to the state’s civil rights statute this summer. In July, the Michigan Supreme Court added protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, barring employers and businesses from discriminating against someone on that basis.
Fox17
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant rescheduled to Dec. 11
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year’s Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant will be held Sunday, Dec. 11. The news comes after the annual competition was postponed due to last month’s snowstorm. It was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 20. The event will run from 1–5 p.m. at...
Fox17
How climate change can affect our winter weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
Fox17
Preparing for snow & ice on the roads
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Slick and slippery roads are a winter guarantee in West Michigan. Year after year, we see life-threatening accidents play out on highways, main roads and side streets alike. Lieutenant Duwayne Robinson with Michigan State Police puts it best. "People are not mentally preparing, you know,...
Fox17
Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
Fox17
MSP says missing endangered man has been found
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police says troopers have located a man who went missing in St. Joseph County Thursday. Investigators did not release information about where he was found, or what condition he was in. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
Fox17
‘Torso Killer’ admits to killing 5 women in New York decades ago
Decades after five women were killed, their unsolved murders were finally solved on Monday inside a Long Island, New York, courtroom. Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham pleaded guilty Monday to killing 23-year-old Diane Cusick in February 1968 and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, the Nassau County district attorney’s office said in a news release.
Fox17
Suspect in Holland Twp. armed robbery arraigned
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of robbing a Holland Township bakery at gunpoint Tuesday morning has been identified. The incident reportedly occurred at Ryke’s Bakery. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Michael Ross of Holland was arraigned Thursday. We’re told Ross was charged with...
Fox17
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Pavilion Twp.
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Pavilion Township Tuesday morning. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a car near N Avenue and 29th Street that was stolen out of Portage earlier in the day. After...
