Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCNC
Enjoy Family Fun at Pins Mechanical Company
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Simply check out their website and you'll see: Pins Mechanical Company is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more. Located in the heart of charlotte on 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203 pins has all you need for family entertainment.
WCNC
Charcuterie isn't gone it's evolved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charcuterie isn't gone, but it has evolved. Now people are doing all kinds of fun boards and boxes. It doesn't just have to be meat and cheese. Here with more is Lindsay Anvik, from Babe & Butcher. When it comes to preparation for holiday parties, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask advice of than Lindsay Anvik. One of Lindsay’s strong suits is an ability to combine artful, beautiful arrangements with delicious culinary flavors. From grazing tables to charcuterie, crudité, fruit and dessert boards, Lindsay knows how to wow at a party or to create holiday gifts better than nearly anyone.
'That'll be justice for us,' Shanquella Robinson's sister says ahead of Charlotte rally
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community will gather Saturday afternoon to hold a rally for Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Cabo San Lucas during a Mexico trip with friends. "Everybody being arrested and doing time there," Quilla Long, Robinson's sister, said Wednesday. "That'll be justice...
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
WCNC
Spice up your dates in December
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dating doesn't have to be awful during December. Sure it's chilly and nasty outside, but that doesn't mean your attitude has to be! No one wants to date The Grinch. After all, his heart was ten sizes too SMALL! Here with more is relationship expert Jennifer Hurvitz.
WCNC
Socialize and volunteer with Show Up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Show Up Charlotte is a social volunteering events company. They set up fun events here in town that provide an opportunity for you to give back to the community by volunteering your time with them. They make it simple and fun, and they even throw a party after the work is done!
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
Mecklenburg County welcomes new medical director
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health has announced a new medical director this week. Dr. Bonnie Coyle, MD, MS, joins the County as its leading medical professional. “I am very excited to have Dr. Coyle join Mecklenburg County Public Health. Her clinical expertise and public health experience will...
Museum of Illusions opens Friday in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's first new museum in a decade opens this weekend when the Museum of Illusions opens its doors at the Ally Center in Uptown on Friday, Dec. 9. Leaders of the project say they strategically picked Charlotte for this project. The Museum of Illusions features mind-bending optical illusions, holograms and even a walk-through vortex. In total, Charlotte's Museum of Illusions will have more than 60 interactive exhibits.
WCNC
New African lion coming to North Carolina Zoo
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced a new male lion has joined the pride as a companion for one of the female lions at the facility. Haji, whose name means "journey," was born at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans almost three years ago. Haji is currently in a quarantine period before he officially meets lioness Mekita at the North Carolina Zoo. The zoo announced Haji will get to know Mekita behind the scenes for several weeks before joining her enclosure.
WCNC
The one thing to do before checking a bag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most wonderful time of the year also tends to be the most hectic at the airport, with large crowds packing concourses across the country. All those people mean more suitcases will be making their way through security and baggage claim. Nothing can kill your Christmas cheer quite like the airline losing your luggage, but being prepared for that kind of disaster can help ease any anxiety should it happen.
McFadden hopes to have 'great conversations' with public during 2nd term as Meck Co. sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garry McFadden was sworn in for his second term as the Mecklenburg County sheriff Wednesday, saying he hopes to improve relationships between law enforcement and the communities it serves during his time in office. The ceremony took place at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Uptown Charlotte....
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
Blasts coming from Statesville quarry concern nearby neighbors: 'It can't be good for the foundation'
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud boom caught the attention of residents across Iredell County Wednesday, sending in complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was the Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry. Plus, WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely made louder and traveled farther due...
North Carolina drivers rank among worst in the nation, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study from an insurance comparison company found that North Carolina drivers rank among the worst in the country. QuoteWizard released its findings on Monday that show North Carolina ranks as the 18th worst state for driving. South Carolina wasn't far behind, ranking as the 20th worst state.
WCNC
Yes, more heart attacks do occur during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This map from the CDC shows death from heart attacks using the latest data from 2018-2020. The darker reds show counties with higher death rates. Here in Mecklenburg County, the data shows a lower heart attack death rate. However, there's one question this map doesn't answer,...
Bloodhound that went missing during K-9 training found, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A K-9 that went missing during training Wednesday was found safely Thursday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office said. Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.
Bank of America is getting ready to trim its workforce
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America, one of the largest banks in the U.S. and one of Charlotte's biggest employers, is preparing to trim its workforce in an effort to cut expenses over fears of a looming recession. CEO Brian Moynihan said instead of laying off workers, Bank of...
WCNC
VERIFY: Contractors are required to maintain a clean worksite and pick up litter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So far this year, 1.5 million pounds of litter and road debris has been picked up along the streets of Mecklenburg County. That's more than by this time last year. A viewer asked us about trash along I-485, on the south side. The stretch he's talking...
2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
Comments / 0