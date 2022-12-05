Read full article on original website
Related
Why Idaho May Be the Best State to Have a Job In
Most of us will spend more time at work in our life than we will at home or on vacation, and finding a job that makes you happy isn't easy, but is vital for your mental sanity. Spending so much time at work, if you hate your job, makes getting up every day a little bit harder. Ever since the pandemic, job openings have been posted across the country, but many found themselves laid off during the pandemic as well. If you are looking for a job and one that makes you happy, where is the best place in the country to look, and how does Idaho compare to other states?
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Why Being Single in These Towns May Mean More Fun in Idaho
Being single and dating can be tough in today's world. Some people prefer to be single and the lifestyle fits them, but others struggle to date and find their future partner. Dating has changed through the years and nowadays you can find a date without ever meeting face to face or talking directly to each other. Being single isn't always easy, but some towns make it more fun and easier to date compared to others. What are the best cities to live in for single people in the United States and does living in Idaho make it easier or tougher?
Some Slight Improvement for Idaho Drought?
I saw a warning about avalanche possibilities. It was issued this week in the Sawtooth Range. Two different types of snowpack don’t always get along and one can give away. I have no desire to be downslope during such an occurrence, though. There’s snow in the mountains and if we can maintain a solid pack until spring, we can slake the thirst of Idaho’s parched ground.
An Idaho Woman Offers Tips on Battling Inflation
A woman ahead of me had four cartons of eggs. I was shopping after work Wednesday and asked if there was a sale. She and the cashier both replied the eggs were selling for $3.40 a carton. The woman started loading the cartons in her cart and told me you can expect to pay 6 dollars a dozen at most of our other local stores. I didn’t know the current cost of eggs. Friends have been giving me eggs from their hen houses for several months. I’ve been immune to the pain, at least when it comes to making omelets.
WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game Pull Deer Trapped in Old Water Tank
HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-In mid-November Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers had to extract a mule deer buck that had gotten trapped in an old water tank. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the water tank is what remains of an old hotel water system built in the late 1800s and several animals have gotten trapped from time to time. Video shared by Idaho Fish and Game shows the young buck trying to jump out of the concrete structure. Conservation officers waited for the deer to present a good shot so it could be anesthetized and prepped for extraction. Once the animal went down officers went to work getting it out safely. A sling was placed around the deer so it could be lifted out safely. The animal was tagged to show it had been tranquilized, vitals were checked, and then the drugs were reversed allowing the buck to run away. Check out the video below:
Hurry to Buy The Most Popular Christmas Candy in Idaho
Christmas is fast approaching and many of us are busy shopping as the weeks and days tick down. There are presents to be bought, gifts to be wrapped, and stockings to be stuffed, and while it is all worth it in the end, the stress takes a toll. One of the best ways to release stress and one of the parts many enjoy about the holidays, outside of the gifts, is the treats and candy that come with it. Christmas candy is a joy that many appreciate this time of year, but when it comes to Christmas candy in Idaho, what are most consuming and which are the most popular that you need to buy before they are gone?
Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Toys
I did a quick lookup online. Idaho’s favorite toys. I didn’t find anything that hinted there was anything specific. Maybe it’s Playdough, but after the kids eat the stuff, then you really can’t count it. I did another search for the Idaho Potato Truck. Apparently, it’s so popular, you can’t get one at the moment. It looks great if you can eventually find one. When I was a little boy, there was a chain of hardware stores called Western Auto. Every year, the shops would issue a new truck for Christmas. My favorite was an 18-wheeler and I’m sure today it would be worth a fortune, however. We played with our toys in dirt and rocks and most ended up heavily scratched and rusted. Some of my cousins inherited the hulks and those probably long ago ended up in a landfill.
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley
Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
Idahoans Have More Time To Get Star Card As Deadline Extended 2 Yrs
Idaho was one of the few states that didn't embrace the Star Card also known as the Real ID. It is a new license that you need to have if you want to fly in a commercial airplane or go into Federal government buildings. That is not the case, however, if you have a passport, military ID, or another form of federally accepted ID.
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Would A Coked-Up Bear Be Too Much For An Idaho Hunter To Handle?
An upcoming movie inspired by true events is getting quite the buzz after its recent trailer release. Idaho has three common apex predators that can be found in the mountains throughout the state. Hypothetically speaking, which one of these animals would pose the largest threat to hikers, campers, and hunters if it got into someone's cocaine stash?
Idaho’s Famous City of Rocks Will Soon Be More Than 260 Acres Larger
The City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho is filled with gorgeous terrain and impressive rock formations. Now, thanks to a recent acquisition deal the park will be gaining more than 260 acres from surrounding lands. National Park Service Purchases Land Near City Of Rocks. In a press release...
Health Advisory Lifted for Two Magic Valley Reservoirs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The health district for Southern Idaho has lifted advisories warning the public of harmful toxins in two area reservoirs. The South Central Public Health District announced the toxin levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Murtaugh Lake and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir are back at safe levels following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The naturally occurring toxins reached unsafe levels during the hot summer months prompting the health advisories for the two bodies of water that are popular for recreation and fishing. While the HABs were present the Health District warned that the water could be harmful and even deadly to pets and livestock if consumed. The water could also make people sick. The DEQ tracks HAB levels across the state and encourages the public to report any suspicious looking water, deq.idaho.gov.
10 Candy Cane Flavors Inspired By Idahoans
I think Idahoans should get into the candy cane business! Every year you hear of new or strange flavors of candy canes coming out that people want to try. Let's jump on the bandwagon. If Idahoans created candy cane flavors, this is what they would look like. The best thing...
The Shocking Truths About Christmas this Year in Idaho and Across America
It is no secret that 2022 has not been the kindest year for many. Gas reached an all-time high, COVID has been up and down, the weather has been really cold and really hot, and many businesses have seen their doors close or have had to let many employees go. Everyone is feeling the effects of 2022 and the chaos that has come from it, and as the holidays approach, some of that chaos has trickled down and will affect how families approach holiday shopping and traveling this year. A recent survey has shown how Americans are preparing for the holidays this year, and the numbers are a little surprising.
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year
When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
Delivery Mistakes Allow Us To Learn A lot About Idaho Neighbors
The holidays, in particular, are a time to closely monitor your online orders to assure correct delivery. From time to time, we receive packages intended for others who live nearby that speak volumes about what kind of Idaho neighbors we really have. (DISCLAIMER: THIS REALLY HAPPENED) We are still four...
Idahoans Have To Clear Snow From Sidewalks Or Face A Fine
Snow season is here! Most of the ski and snowboarding areas are open and snow is more often in the forecast. That being said, make sure that you clear your sidewalks from snow. If you don't you can get into some trouble. Clear Snow From Sidewalks Or Face A Fine.
Hwy 30 Music Fest Is Now So Big, It’s Expanding To Texas
Hwy 30 Music Fest is getting ready to celebrate it's 10th year in the Magic Valley. Along with that celebration, they announced the festival is expanding. Hwy 30 Music Fest will be in Texas and Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Hwy 30 Music Fest In Twin Falls Celebrating 10 Years. The...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2