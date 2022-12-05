Is there anything Taylor Swift can’t do? As the singer-songwriter revels in the success of her tenth studio album Midnights and the cascade of awards she’s been winning for the remastered version of her 2012 album Red, she has reportedly signed on with Searchlight Pictures to make her feature directorial debut. While casting and plot details are being kept under wraps, Swift has already written an original script (not surprising), which will be produced by the Academy Award-winning studio, according to Variety. “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with...

21 MINUTES AGO