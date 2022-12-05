ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds sign RHP Silvino Bracho to minor league deal

The road back from Tommy John surgery is rarely linear. That’s been the case for righty Silvino Bracho, who emerged as a solid relief option for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018 before going under the knife in spring of 2019 due to UCL damage, and that paired with the pandemic-shortened 2020 season have limited him to just 5.1 IP at the big league level ever since.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy