The road back from Tommy John surgery is rarely linear. That’s been the case for righty Silvino Bracho, who emerged as a solid relief option for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018 before going under the knife in spring of 2019 due to UCL damage, and that paired with the pandemic-shortened 2020 season have limited him to just 5.1 IP at the big league level ever since.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO