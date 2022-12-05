NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
06-08-29-35-37
(six, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Lucky For Life
15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-7-7, Fireball: 4
(four, seven, seven; Fireball: four)
Pick 3 Evening
6-7-5, Fireball: 9
(six, seven, five; Fireball: nine)
Pick 4 Day
6-4-9-8, Fireball: 6
(six, four, nine, eight; Fireball: six)
Pick 4 Evening
4-2-8-3, Fireball: 4
(four, two, eight, three; Fireball: four)
Powerball
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
