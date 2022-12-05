ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

06-08-29-35-37

(six, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Lucky For Life

15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-7-7, Fireball: 4

(four, seven, seven; Fireball: four)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-5, Fireball: 9

(six, seven, five; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Day

6-4-9-8, Fireball: 6

(six, four, nine, eight; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Evening

4-2-8-3, Fireball: 4

(four, two, eight, three; Fireball: four)

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

