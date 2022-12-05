Read full article on original website
'An understated power': Hamish Kilgour of the Clean remembered as a restless innovator
In July 1981 the drummer Hamish Kilgour, who has died at age 65, went with his band the Clean to record their first single in Christchurch, New Zealand. Roger Shepherd, a local record shop manager, had given the band $50 to make a record that would kickstart his new label called Flying Nun.
The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Real Cause of Death Foul Play? Singer Missing Since November
Hamish Kilgour, the drummer, singer, and composer who co-founded the Clean with his brother, guitarist David Kilgour, has passed away, according to band reps. The musician was last seen on November 27. No cause of death has been disclosed. Hamish Kilgour's age was 65. In a statement released with Pitchfork, the U.S. label for the Clean, Merge Records, stated that it can confirm with deep hearts that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his native New Zealand.
The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Is Missing, New Zealand Police Say
Hamish Kilgour, the drummer who co-founded the Clean with his brother David, has been missing since Sunday, November 27. Kilgour was last seen at Palms Shopping Mall in Christchurch, New Zealand police said on Facebook, adding that his family and friends were concerned for his wellbeing. Click the link for an up-to-date photo of Kilgour.
